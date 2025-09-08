The SUV’s relentless rise has put the skids under estate cars, but this Skoda Vision O concept shows the Czech brand believes the bodystyle has a future into the 2030s.

The huge but aerodynamic five-door is a forward-looking design study majoring on autonomous driving, sustainability, an AI-powered digital assistant and a cabin that alters according to your circadian rhythms (your body’s internal ‘clock’). Wait, don’t go – it’s also essentially a design clinic for a future Skoda Octavia.

The PR spin says the ‘O’ in Vision O represents the car’s circularity, with the floor trimmed in scrap leather, plant-based materials, and seat covers knitted from recycled polyester and monomaterial for easier recycling. But Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer makes no bones about the fact that the O also nods to Octavia, the brand’s best-selling car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I’m really looking forward to sharing our Octavia concept car that gives a glimpse of our next-level design strategy,” he told Auto Express recently. “It’s going to create a lot of buzz and controversial discussion because the design is very, very forward.”

It sure is. Skoda’s wing-shaped grille graphic is there but stretched across the entire nose, so the designers have renamed the Elroq’s Tech-Deck sensor-and-light panel as the Tech-Loop face mask. The T-shaped rear lamps are true to the upcoming electric Epiq and seven-seat SpaceBEV, and the Skoda bonnet plinth is present.