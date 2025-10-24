Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Skoda's new two-door coupé concept is a reimagined sixties stunner that we'll never get

Czech brand’s design team has been having some fun reinterpreting 1000 MBX four-seater

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Oct 2025
Skoda 1000 MBX four-seater concept - front 3/45

Skoda’s designers have clearly been having a bit of fun between road car projects, as they’ve revealed a modern interpretation of the 1000 MBX coupé from the sixties. 

While this concept has no relevance for any production variant, it does flex the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which we’re more used to seeing on large SUVs and family hatchbacks.

You’ll be forgiven if you’ve not heard of the quirky 1000 MBX two-door, as it was one of Skoda’s rarest models, with just 2,517 built. It was based on the Czech brand’s first production car with a uni-body construction, the 1000 MB saloon, and had a focus on comfort rather than outright performance. 

It was these attributes that were used as inspiration for the new 1000 MBX, with practicality a priority, despite the car only having two doors. The new concept has a compact, three-box body shape that’s typical of cars from the sixties, but it’s been brought right into the 21st century thanks to split and sliding doors. 

Antti Savio, Skoda’s designer responsible for the exterior design, said: “Our concept is sportier overall, yet, still has a friendly look. Modern sports cars often appear overly aggressive, while those from the sixties and seventies carried a certain elegance, even endearing charm – and that’s what I wanted to preserve.”

Inside, the concept has a four-seat layout, but the second row can fold to unlock extra storage space. Interior designer David Stingl said: “Our MBX concept is a 2+2 coupé that can easily transform into a two-seater with remarkable cargo capacity. 

Skoda 1000 MBX four-seater concept - interior5

“This car should encourage its crew to go exploring without a moment of hesitation. It’s not meant to be just a fun weekend coupé to be a second car in the family, but a vehicle with exceptional everyday usability.”

The dashboard, meanwhile, has a clever glass covered module running along its face that can image projections, including a retro set of digital dials inspired by the original. If you're in the market for a Skoda, why not check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for all the best deals on used, nearly new and new models available now. 

Unfortunately, the 1000 MBX is not destined for production. Instead, this pure design concept has been a way for the Skoda team to test its skills, and find clever links to past models that can be applied to future projects, such as the forthcoming electric Octavia.

