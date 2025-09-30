New Skoda 110R concept revives 1970s classic with face like a wet day in Rhyl

You need only take a look at the Renault 4 and 5, Alpine A110, Ford Bronco, Fiat 500e, and several recent Hyundai concepts to realise that retro styling is back – and latest firm to embrace the trend is Skoda, with a concept reimagining the brand’s classic 110 R.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The what? If you’ve only really followed Skoda since its 1990s renaissance, you might not be familiar with some of its older models. While some see the pre-Volkswagen ownership period as a bit of a dark era, the Czech company actually made some pretty nifty cars behind the Iron Curtain, and one of those was the Skoda 110 R.

Built from 1970 to 1980, the 110 R was a neatly-styled rear-engined coupé, but is probably better known to motorsport fans as the 130 RS, which became both a rally winner and a European Touring Car Championship victor in the 1970s and 1980s – and it’s this pumped-up homologation car that Skoda’s new concept most closely resembles.

Skoda designer Richard Švec came up with the concept, though he makes clear that it’s not really a retro design, more a modern shape that takes inspiration from one of the company’s classics. Like the Renault 5, you’d be hard pressed to make the connection to the older car if you weren’t already familiar with the original.