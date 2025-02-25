This is our first proper look at a significant new addition to Mercedes’ all-electric range - the upcoming baby Mercedes G-Class.

There’s still confirmation needed from Mercedes on precisely what the electric SUV will be called. Speaking to Auto Express way back in 2023 at the Munich Motor Show Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius referred to it as ‘little G’, though Mercedes also has registered trademarks of G 250 and G 300, which would make sense alongside the larger G 580 with EQ Technology.

The ‘little G’ or ‘baby G-Class’ is expected to arrive in 2027, after a possible reveal at the end of 2026. Pricing for the new electric G-Class will undercut the full-size model significantly, but by how much is still to be revealed.

That electric G-Class currently starts at around £154,000, but it remains to be seen where the brand will position its new model. It could be a potential rival for the Land Rover Defender, or closer to Land Rover’s baby-Defender due in 2027.

Whatever the new electric SUV from Mercedes will be called, thanks to our new spy shots we know it’ll draw heavy inspiration from the full size G-Class - especially in its design.