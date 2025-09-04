Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet set for long-awaited return and it’s a four-door!

This could be the ideal 4x4 for the mean streets of Kensington, the Mercedes G-Glass convertible is back

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Dec 2025
Mercedes G-Class convertible teaser - rear 3/4 dynamic

The Mercedes G-Class is already a pretty ostentatious thing, but what if you want all that luxurious off-road capability with some extra potential for showing-off? Well, Mercedes is bringing back the G-Class Cabriolet for all those who think the hard-top car lacks a bit of impact. 

Set to be available in numerous global markets, including the UK and USA, the G-Class Cabriolet will be based on the petrol-powered model - rather than the all-electric G-Class with EQ Technology that launched last year.

What will change for the drop-top G-Class Cabriolet - as evidenced by these official and rather revealing teaser images from Mercedes - is the amount of doors. Mercedes has often sold soft-top G-Class models in the past, but these were typically only available in a short-wheelbase form with two doors. When the current-generation G-Class arrived, only a long-wheelbase variant was offered, so other than a few extravagant ‘Landaulet’ versions, the model had remained as a hard-top only until now. 

It’s clear the new G-Class Cabriolet will get a canvas roof - just like previous models. Also like on the old convertible G-Class, we expect the roof to operate electronically - though getting all the material folded in front of the spare wheel cover might be a task as the canvas canopy stretches all the way over the heads of the front occupants. We can also expect to see some level of reduction in the existing boot and rear seat space to make room for the roof. 

We’ll learn more in the coming months, with Mercedes also set to reveal more on a variety of engine options, probably leading with the G 63 AMG’s V8 - we know for certain this teaser image of a prototype isn’t the electric model as it has a rear differential jutting out underneath.

Mercedes G-Class convertible teaser - rear 3/4

Prices for the Cabriolet will exceed those of the hard-top model, and are likely to start from way over £150,000. However, they won’t reach the £600,000 of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet – Merc’s last factory-built open-top G-Wagen. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

