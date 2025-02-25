The G-Class is one of the oldest nameplates in Mercedes’ history but we’ve only seen it applied to one category of car. Now, Mercedes is looking to branch out, making its aspirational off-roader into something more accessible with a new ‘baby G-Class’.

Pitched solely as a pure EV that'll utilise the design of the G 580 with EQ Technology, the baby Mercedes G-Class will probably provide the brand with a rival to Land Rover’s upcoming, all-electric Defender Sport and the new Jeep Recon. Like those two cars the baby G-Class should keep traditional G-Class fans happy with much more off-road ability than road-biased electric SUVs like the Audi Q6 e-tron.

How much will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ cost?

As for the pricing of the ‘baby G-Class’ or ‘baby G’, we expect it to kick off around £70,000 when it launches sometime in 2027, making it more expensive than the aforementioned Defender Sport and Recon.

This price estimate is based on Mercedes' other all-electric SUVs that could potentially rival the baby G. There’s the new GLC Electric, which is a similar size to the new baby G-Class and starts just over £60,000 and the GLB Electric that starts at just over £45,000. The cache of the G-Class name is likely to command a premium over these cars, but nowhere near the £154,870 Mercedes currently asks for the full-size electric G-Class.

What will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ be called?

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Mercedes on precisely what the electric SUV will be called. Speaking to Auto Express way back in 2023 at the Munich Motor Show Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius referred to it as ‘little G’, though Mercedes also has registered trademarks of G 250 and G 300, which would make sense alongside the larger G 580 with EQ Technology. Mercedes is sticking with its ‘with EQ Technology’ nomenclature for EVs and is even expanding this to plug-in hybrids, so think along the lines of ‘G 300 with EQ Technology’.

What will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ look like?

Whatever the new electric SUV from Mercedes will be called, thanks to our latest spy shots we know it’ll draw heavy inspiration from the full size G-Class - especially in its design.