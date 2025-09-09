The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is dead: long live the ID.3 GTI!

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX will be upgraded and rebranded ID.3 GTI when the car goes under the knife next year. The news was announced this week at the 2025 Munich Motor Show, alongside our first look at the production-ready, all-electric ID. Polo GTI.

CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, mentioned the hot ID.3 during a media presentation, with brand board member for technical development, Kai Grunitz confirming the car’s introduction during an exclusive interview with Auto Express.

“In terms of models, we are not done yet. We have a set that will be launched by 2027 – real Volkswagens”, Schafer told us. “In addition to the [ID. Polo, ID. Polo GTI and ID. Cross] you see here today, we will launch a revised ID.3, ID.3 GTI, and a new ID.4.”

Grunitz followed this, telling us: “We wanted to go away from GTX and have something that is familiar to our customers. That’s why we decided to bring in the ID.3 GTI”.

While little is known about exactly what will transform the ID.3 GTX into a GTI, the technical development boss was keen to talk about some of the upgrades applied to go-faster ID. Polo, hinting at some of the changes that may be added to the larger car.