The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is dead: long live the ID.3 GTI!

VW’s much maligned GTX models are set to be retired, with the firm now confident its EVs can now carry the hallowed GTI badge

By:Richard Ingram
9 Sep 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX - front action

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX will be upgraded and rebranded ID.3 GTI when the car goes under the knife next year. The news was announced this week at the 2025 Munich Motor Show, alongside our first look at the production-ready, all-electric ID. Polo GTI.

CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, mentioned the hot ID.3 during a media presentation, with brand board member for technical development, Kai Grunitz confirming the car’s introduction during an exclusive interview with Auto Express.

“In terms of models, we are not done yet. We have a set that will be launched by 2027 – real Volkswagens”, Schafer told us. “In addition to the [ID. Polo, ID. Polo GTI and ID. Cross] you see here today, we will launch a revised ID.3, ID.3 GTI, and a new ID.4.”

Grunitz followed this, telling us: “We wanted to go away from GTX and have something that is familiar to our customers. That’s why we decided to bring in the ID.3 GTI”.

While little is known about exactly what will transform the ID.3 GTX into a GTI, the technical development boss was keen to talk about some of the upgrades applied to go-faster ID. Polo, hinting at some of the changes that may be added to the larger car. 

“We implemented the torque splitter, for example, to make sure that you always have as much traction as possible. We implemented a GTI drive mode that you can start by pushing a button on the steering wheel; you will have a dedicated light, a dedicated sound, a dedicated application for the engine, and a dedicated adjustment for the dampers so that you really feel that there is something special. That's what makes a GTI a GTI,” Grunitz said.

He admitted that, while conventionally “every GTI has always been front-wheel drive”, the ID.3’s older platform didn’t allow for this layout. He qualified his statement, however, insisting that “it's all about a feeling; a GTI needs a dedicated feeling”.

Additional changes for next year’s ID.3 GTI, as well as the ID.3 range as a whole, will include upgraded brakes and a dedicated one-pedal drive mode. The outgoing ID.3 features drum brakes at the back, but the new car – alongside its Polo sibling – will get proper discs and pads. “The braking behavior with discs on the rear axle is much better than having a drum brake,” Grunitz said. “You will see how we end up with the ID.3.

“[One-pedal driving] was not in the focus. You will have that at the next stage; you can choose in D for drive – the feeling you have today – and in B you will have one-pedal drive. We will start with ID. software version 6 next year.”

Other possible tweaks – either now or on an ID. GTI in the future – may include Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-inspired virtual gearshifts, adjustable sound generators or bespoke, performance-centred infotainment menus. Asked whether Grunitz and his team were looking to replicate such features, the VW tech chief simply said: “Yes. Give me a chance to show you something with our GTI”...

If you don’t fancy an electric GTI, check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI deals available via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

