Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed it will proceed with its plans to increase the Congestion Charge from the beginning of 2026, as well as remove the exemption for EVs – a move that’s expected to generate tens of millions of pounds per year, but that experts warn could further stall the transition to electric vehicles.

From 2 January 2026, the daily Congestion Charge rate will go up from £15 to £18. Electric vehicles will also become subject to the charge, although zero-emissions cars registered through the AutoPay scheme will get a 25 per cent discount. Registered electric vans, bikes and HGVs will benefit from a larger 50 per cent discount. This will reduce to 12.5 per cent and 25 per cent respectively from March 2030.

City Hall is pitching the increase as not only a means to encourage drivers into cleaner vehicles, but also reduce traffic on the streets. Without the rise in cost, TfL estimates that there would be as many as “2,000 additional vehicles driving during operating hours in the zone on an average weekday”.

Those living in the local areas having applied for the 90 per cent Residents’ Discount will be able to retain this privilege until March 2027. But from then on the discount will only be eligible to those driving a full EV.