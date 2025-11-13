Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New BMW iX3 M to heat up electric SUV sector with over 700bhp

First glimpse of M division’s iX3 hints at big performance upgrades

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Nov 2025
BMW iX3 M - dynamic front 3/411

We’ve only just seen the covers come off the new BMW iX3, but the German firm is already preparing the performance-focused iX3 M edition, and we’ve caught it on the road for the first time. 

Despite the heavy camouflage on the car our spies caught, we can see the iX3 M’s design will be altered to suit its status as the hottest iX3 you’ll be able to buy. Compared with the standard iX3, this test car features a revised front bumper that sits lower down, while the faux diffuser at the rear is gone as well. It’s also likely that the wing mirror caps will be swapped out for a two-prong style (as on other M division cars) and though there’s no engine underneath, the bonnet has gained a bulge too. 

The test car sits on massive five-spoke wheels, which we assume will be changed for more intricately styled rims on the production car. However, they give us a good look at the iX3 M’s brakes, which seem much larger than the regular iX3’s set-up. 

This edition of the iX3 is likely to need extra braking performance because it will have massive amounts of power. The current iX3 in 50 xDrive trim isn’t exactly slow, completing the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. But given that the next-generation, all-electric M3 (which we’ve spied on the Nurburgring) is capable of up to 1,341bhp from a quad-motor set-up, the iX3 M could offer something similar, because it’s based on the same Neue Klasse platform. 

Although BMW’s M division is likely to save that headline figure for future electric M models that sit higher up the range, we still expect to see north of 700bhp in the hottest iX3, leaving space for an M60 version below it. 

BMW iX3 M - dynamic rear 3/411

The focus on power will have a knock-on effect for efficiency. Although the regular iX3 can manage 500 miles on a single charge with its massive 108.7kWh battery, we expect a  significantly lower figure from the M edition. 

As for price, we’ll know more when the iX3 M nears production - which is expected to be in about a year, given that this is our first sighting of the car being tested. The iX3 in M Sport trim costs from £62,755, so we expect the iX3 M will sit closer to the £100,000 mark.

If you're after an electric BMW SUV with punchy performance there are some great deals on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with over £20,000 off a brand-new iX

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

