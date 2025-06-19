Car Deal of the Day: Blistering BMW M135 for a bargain £301 a month

Near-300bhp power

Four-wheel drive, adaptive suspension

Only £300.90 a month

Hot hatchbacks with a premium feel don't come much more complete than the BMW M135. Here is a car that mixes the compactness and ease of use of a 1 Series, with a fire-cracker engine and trick four-wheel drive system. What's not to like?

There’s plenty to love, to be honest, but this desirable package normally comes with a steep price tag. Not so through the Auto Express Find a Car service, because right now you can get the blistering BMW for just over £300 a month.

This deal, from VIPGateway.co.uk, is a real steal given that it's only £4 a month more expensive than the next cheapest 1 Series on the Auto Express platform – and that is the base-spec 120 Sport.

It's a two-year deal and requires £3,960.79 to be put down first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to 8,000 per annum costs less than £16 a month extra.

For just £300.90, you'll be taking the keys to one of the most engaging hot hatchbacks around. Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pumps out 296bhp, and this is all kept in check with a clever xDrive four-wheel drive system.

This latest M135 (which, incidentally, has lost the 'i' in its name to help differentiate it from BMW’s electric offerings) has traded its eight-speed auto for a seven-speed twin-clutch semi-auto to deliver quicker shifts. It certainly works – it hurtles to 62mph in under five seconds, while top speed is limited to 155mph.

Compared with the pre-facelift M135i, the new M135 has adaptive dampers as standard and the chassis has been stiffened. This means the pocket BMW is very engaging through the bends, plus you can soften the ride should you need a little more comfort around town.

