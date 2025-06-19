Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Blistering BMW M135 for a bargain £301 a month

Not many hot hatchbacks are as complete as BMW’s recently updated M135. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 June.

By:George Armitage
19 Jun 2025
BMW M135 xDrive - front cornering
  • Near-300bhp power
  • Four-wheel drive, adaptive suspension
  • Only £300.90 a month

Hot hatchbacks with a premium feel don't come much more complete than the BMW M135. Here is a car that mixes the compactness and ease of use of a 1 Series, with a fire-cracker engine and trick four-wheel drive system. What's not to like?

There’s plenty to love, to be honest, but this desirable package normally comes with a steep price tag. Not so through the Auto Express Find a Car service, because right now you can get the blistering BMW for just over £300 a month.

This deal, from VIPGateway.co.uk, is a real steal given that it's only £4 a month more expensive than the next cheapest 1 Series on the Auto Express platform – and that is the base-spec 120 Sport. 

It's a two-year deal and requires £3,960.79 to be put down first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to 8,000 per annum costs less than £16 a month extra. 

For just £300.90, you'll be taking the keys to one of the most engaging hot hatchbacks around. Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pumps out 296bhp, and this is all kept in check with a clever xDrive four-wheel drive system.

This latest M135 (which, incidentally, has lost the 'i' in its name to help differentiate it from BMW’s electric offerings) has traded its eight-speed auto for a seven-speed twin-clutch semi-auto to deliver quicker shifts. It certainly works – it hurtles to 62mph in under five seconds, while top speed is limited to 155mph.

Compared with the pre-facelift M135i, the new M135 has adaptive dampers as standard and the chassis has been stiffened. This means the pocket BMW is very engaging through the bends, plus you can soften the ride should you need a little more comfort around town.   

BMW M135 xDrive - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW M135 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series hub page.

Deals on BMW M135 rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,140Avg. savings £2,271
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,300
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £27,735Avg. savings £2,549
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the BMW M135 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

