Who said the estate car is dead? New electric Skoda Octavia previewed by Vision O concept

But the concept is still a Skoda, and supposed to preview the next iteration of our reigning Family Car of the Year, so unsurprisingly the “Vision O is extremely practical for everyday use and brings surprising and thoughtful details," according to Stefani.

The company’s CEO, Klaus Zellmer, added: “The Vision O design study will highlight the future trajectory of estate models. It will position us to remain a major player in the estate segment.”

Does this mean the Skoda Octavia is going fully electric?

Yes and no. The next-generation Skoda Octavia will be the electric, and the brand’s first model based on Volkswagen Group’s new SSP architecture. However, the existing combustion-powered Octavia will live on alongside the EV, so customers can choose which suits them best.

The new EV estate was originally due to be built on a lengthened version of the existing MEB platform that the Elroq uses. Since we got an official look at the car in the form of a design sculpture in 2023, though, Skoda has decided to use SSP for the electric estate.

Either way, by using a bespoke electric car platform and capitalising on a cab-forward design, the upcoming electric Octavia has the potential to offer more interior space than its combustion-powered counterpart, even if they’re the same size on the outside.

The interior will probably share the exterior’s simplified and modernised aesthetic and could potentially incorporate a portrait-aspect central display, like the one seen in the 7S Concept. Skoda should continue with its Smart Dials layout and retain most of the physical dials and buttons – just as we’ve seen in the current Superb and Kodiaq.

