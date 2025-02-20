MG3 and MG ZS get pure-petrol power and even lower prices
Entry-level MGs trade the hybrids’ performance and economy for a lower price point
MG has a healthy line-up of electric and hybrid models and offers some of the most affordable versions of both on the market. But now the brand has lowered the entry point a little further, introducing regular petrol versions of both the MG3 supermini and MG ZS compact SUV.
The petrol MG3 enters the fray with a starting price of £16,495, £2,000 below the MG3 Hybrid+, while the ZS now starts at £19,495 in pure petrol form, a £2,500 saving on the cheapest hybrid model, the ZS Hybrid+. Both petrol variants join the £24,995 MG HS, previously the only non-electrified model in the brand’s range.
Naturally, you take a hit in both performance and economy with both new arrivals. The MG3 Hybrid+ is something of a wolf in sheep’s clothing thanks to its 192bhp output – easily the most powerful new car you can buy for under £20,000.
Against this, the petrol MG3’s 1.5-litre engine seems a little meek with 113bhp, although you do get a five-speed manual gearbox to help stir it along. 0-62mph takes 10.8 seconds (compared to eight seconds flat for the hybrid), while it can’t quite match the hybrid’s 64.2mpg combined figure either, at 46.3mpg.
For the time being, it’s only available in SE trim, although this is fairly generously equipped. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven-inch digital driver display, sat-nav, air-conditioning and a rear parking camera as standard, along with cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist and other safety features.
MG ZS 1.5-litre petrol
MG slots the same 1.5-litre engine and five-speed manual into the larger ZS, which naturally takes an even greater edge off its performance and economy, despite weighing 1,260kg to the hybrid’s 1,420kg. The 12.5-second 0-62mph time and 43.5mpg figures aren’t too bad for a family-friendly crossover, but they’re put into perspective by the hybrid’s 8.7-second 0-62mph time and 55.4mpg combined fuel use.
Like the MG3, the petrol ZS arrives in SE trim, matching the hybrid model and offering similar levels of kit. A 12.3-inch touchscreen with CarPlay and Android Auto is again standard, while there are a few more safety features than the MG3, befitting the larger size and higher price point: blind zone detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert are both standard.
Essentially, buyers will get the same comprehensively equipped MG3 and ZS as before, but sacrifice some performance and economy for a lower point of entry. It’s a trade-off MG hopes plenty of customers will be happy to make, allowing it to steal some sales from Dacia in the process.
