MG3 and MG ZS get pure-petrol power and even lower prices

MG has a healthy line-up of electric and hybrid models and offers some of the most affordable versions of both on the market. But now the brand has lowered the entry point a little further, introducing regular petrol versions of both the MG3 supermini and MG ZS compact SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The petrol MG3 enters the fray with a starting price of £16,495, £2,000 below the MG3 Hybrid+, while the ZS now starts at £19,495 in pure petrol form, a £2,500 saving on the cheapest hybrid model, the ZS Hybrid+. Both petrol variants join the £24,995 MG HS, previously the only non-electrified model in the brand’s range.

Naturally, you take a hit in both performance and economy with both new arrivals. The MG3 Hybrid+ is something of a wolf in sheep’s clothing thanks to its 192bhp output – easily the most powerful new car you can buy for under £20,000.

Against this, the petrol MG3’s 1.5-litre engine seems a little meek with 113bhp, although you do get a five-speed manual gearbox to help stir it along. 0-62mph takes 10.8 seconds (compared to eight seconds flat for the hybrid), while it can’t quite match the hybrid’s 64.2mpg combined figure either, at 46.3mpg.