New 2024 Hyundai Tucson on sale now: pricing and specs for facelifted family SUV

The big-selling Hyundai Tucson has received a mid-life facelift for 2024 and the updated version of our reigning Mid-Size SUV of the Year is now available to order. Prices start from £32,000 – less than £500 up from before – for the refreshed Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage rival.

The exterior styling of the Hyundai Tucson has been subtly refined with thinner, more angular lines for the radiator grille and a new front bumper, among other tweaks. Of course, the Tucson’s distinctive "Parametric Jewel" daytime running lights still feature.

The cabin on the other hand has been overhauled to prioritise “spaciousness and practicality,” according to Hyundai, with the futuristic interior design borrowed from the brand’s other SUVs, the compact Kona and seven-seater Santa Fe. Every Tucson now features dual 12.3-inch displays running Hyundai’s latest software, plus an array of physical buttons and climate controls on the redesigned centre console.

Kicking off the engine range is a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol, offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that also benefits from mild-hybrid assistance and the option of four-wheel drive.

Above that sits the more efficient Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, and the range-topping Tucson Plug-In Hybrid. Both are offered with two or four-wheel drive, but fuel efficiency stats for the line-up have yet to be confirmed.

All of the powertrains are available in the Tucson’s five trim levels: Advance, Premium, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate. Entry-level models get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

Premium trim (+£2,500) adds 18-inch rims, eight-speaker KRELL sound system, heated front and rear seats, smart electric tailgate and upgraded Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, plus a wireless charging pad and adaptive cruise control on all non-manual gearbox cars.

N Line trim costs the same as Premium, but offers a much sportier look courtesy of more aggressive front and rear bumpers, body-colour wheelarches and even larger 19-inch wheels. Inside, you get red stitching on the leather and suede upholstery, and other red accents.

Top-of-the-range N Line S and Ultimate models (+£2,500 over Premium and N Line) feature more luxuries like electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, matrix LED headlights, openable panoramic sunroof, surround view monitor and blind spot view monitor.

