New Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review: a tech-filled seven-seat SUV

Verdict The new Hyundai Santa Fe builds on a solid baseline by improving on its predecessor in near enough every respect, aligning itself with the very best cars in this class. Its relaxed demeanour will be ideal for family-car buyers, as will the huge, tech-filled seven-seat cabin. If Hyundai can hit the bullseye on price and financing in the UK, this new Santa Fe could give even premium-badged rivals plenty to worry about. Hyundai has the Midas touch these days. In the summer we awarded the second-generation Kona our overall Car of the Year gong, and only last week we declared the Ioniq 5 N the new yardstick for driver-focused electric performance cars. Now it’s the turn of the maker’s flagship SUV. Shunning full-electric power for a choice of hybrid powertrains, the Santa Fe gets a bold new look, a plush interior, and room for adults in every one of the 4.8-metre-long family car’s seven seats. Let’s start with the styling. Divisive as ever, the chunky aesthetic will appeal to plenty of people wanting the Land Rover look for less. The Santa Fe’s bluff front end offers an imposing vibe because of its sharp H-pattern daytime-running lights and wide grille. The boxy theme continues down the sides, with squared-off wheelarches and a flat back end. The rear is more challenging than the front, and it’s certainly distinctive.

This is definitely a car that has been designed with usability at its core. There are two wireless charging pads big enough for the largest smartphones, plus loads of storage areas dotted about the cabin. Also there are USB ports in the seat backs, and climate controls even for seats six and seven. UK specs haven’t been confirmed, but our car was fitted with a dual-pane glass roof that stretches past the heads of those in the middle row. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car The high-end but family-focused feel continues on the road, where the Santa Fe takes an unashamedly comfort-oriented approach to transporting you and your loved ones from A to B. Every input feels softened; whether it’s the cushioned ride, or the slightly lazy throttle application, this isn’t a car you’ll want to thrash around in too often. 23 But for most buyers, that won’t matter one jot – not when the hybrid system is so effective. The HEV we drove (a PHEV will also be available in the UK) doesn’t have a particularly big battery, but it’ll happily move around at low speeds without using the engine at all. And even with a relatively modest 1.6-litre petrol engine at its core, the system transitions from electric to petrol power extremely smoothly, and is all but completely hushed at high speeds.

We drove a car on the smallest 18-inch wheels, as well as one on 21s. The biggest we’ll get in the UK are 20 inches, however, presumably to protect owners from suffering at the hands of particularly deep potholes or rough road surfaces. That said, even on the chunkiest alloys the Santa Fe felt composed; admittedly, Korean roads aren’t as broken as ours, but nor are they as smooth as silk. This being a very early drive – European cars aren’t expected until the spring – we’re still awaiting guidance on prices and specs. We’ve been told to expect a slight rise compared with the outgoing car’s, which should pitch the hybrid at roughly £45,000, and the PHEV around £5k more. Likewise, fuel economy and emissions data hasn’t been released, but based on the current car’s numbers, you can expect a combined figure of around 40-45mpg for the hybrid, and considerably more for the PHEV – providing you plug it in wherever possible. Far lower – and more tax-friendly – CO2 emissions mean that this version will undoubtedly be the fleet favourite. Model: Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid Price: £45,000 (est) Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid Power: 230bhp/265Nm (est) Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 9.5 seconds Top speed: 118mph Economy/CO2: 40mpg (est)/160g/km (est) Size (L/W/H): 4,830/1,900/1,720mm On sale: Mid-2024