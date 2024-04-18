New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale with specs and prices announced

The new Hyundai Santa Fe might look like a concept car, but you can actually buy the big, boldly-styled seven-seat SUV in the UK right now. It’s available to order and prices start from £46,775, which is right in between the base price for the facelifted Kia Sorento and that for the newly unveiled Mazda CX-80.

The Santa Fe is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy, which is also new. Even entry-level models come equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, dual 12.3-inch displays, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging pad, USB-C charging ports for all three rows of seats, and electrically adjustable heated front seats.

Plenty of safety features are standard too, including smart cruise control with stop and go functionality, lane keep assist and ‘Forward Collision Avoidance Assist’.

Upgrading to Ultimate spec piles on the kit, such as a BOSE premium sound system, an openable glass sunroof, a head-up display, heated rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless charging pads, a surround view monitor and blind spot monitoring.

Highlights on range-topping Calligraphy models include Nappa Leather upholstery, ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats, black finish for much of the exterior trim, and a hidden C-pillar handle to help access anything on the roof. The Santa Fe comes with seven seats as standard, but an optional six-seater configuration is available for an extra £1,000 - if you spring for Calligraphy trim.

An extremely vivid Terracotta Orange paint is also standard, but there are nine other metallic, pearl and matte finishes to choose from, including ‘Creamy White’ and ‘Earthy Brass’ matte paint that cost £1,200.

Every Santa Fe has a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine under the bonnet, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. They come as part of either a full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The regular hybrid setup produces 178bhp and 265Nm of torque, which is good for 0-62mph in under ten seconds and a 112mph top speed. It’s front-wheel drive as standard, however four-wheel drive is available for a little over £2,000 extra.

The plug-in hybrid Santa Fe gets four-wheel drive as standard and produces 250bhp and 367Nm of torque. It will also use a larger battery to provide a proper pure-electric driving range, however figures for those still haven’t been announced. Fuel economy estimates are also yet to be confirmed.

