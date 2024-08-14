Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Family-friendly Volkswagen Tiguan SUV now available with Golf GTI power

This extra potent Tiguan also features 4Motion all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension; prices start from £47,540

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Aug 2024
New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - front tracking

There’s a new high-powered version of the family-friendly Volkswagen Tiguan featuring the same 261bhp four-pot petrol engine from the latest Golf GTI hot hatch, as well as the new Skoda Octavia vRS.

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265PS, to use its official name, is the most powerful purely petrol-powered version of Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV you can get in the UK. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive system. 

According to Volkswagen, this particular Tiguan is capable of 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 150mph – good to know if the kids are running late for school.

It also comes as standard with Volkswagen’s adaptive chassis control system called DCC Pro, which uses two-valve shock absorbers. These can be adjusted to allow for a firmer, sportier ride on twistier roads, or a softer, more comfortable setting if you’re cruising along the motorway. 

R-Line specification provides a sportier look compared to the rest of the Tiguan range, courtesy of more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and 20-inch alloy wheels, while the interior features sports comfort seats and brushed stainless steel pedals.

There’s plenty of tech onboard too, like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, a powered tailgate, 30-colour ambient lighting and driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 265PS is available to order from 15 August, with prices starting from £47,540.

Would you place an order for the hot Volkswagen Tiguan, or would you rather opt for a hot hatchback? Let us know in the comments below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think

The all-new third generation of Volkswagen’s smash hit mid-size SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 March
14 Mar 2024

