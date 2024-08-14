Family-friendly Volkswagen Tiguan SUV now available with Golf GTI power

There’s a new high-powered version of the family-friendly Volkswagen Tiguan featuring the same 261bhp four-pot petrol engine from the latest Golf GTI hot hatch, as well as the new Skoda Octavia vRS.

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265PS, to use its official name, is the most powerful purely petrol-powered version of Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV you can get in the UK. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

According to Volkswagen, this particular Tiguan is capable of 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 150mph – good to know if the kids are running late for school.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It also comes as standard with Volkswagen’s adaptive chassis control system called DCC Pro, which uses two-valve shock absorbers. These can be adjusted to allow for a firmer, sportier ride on twistier roads, or a softer, more comfortable setting if you’re cruising along the motorway.

R-Line specification provides a sportier look compared to the rest of the Tiguan range, courtesy of more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and 20-inch alloy wheels, while the interior features sports comfort seats and brushed stainless steel pedals.

There’s plenty of tech onboard too, like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, a powered tailgate, 30-colour ambient lighting and driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 265PS is available to order from 15 August, with prices starting from £47,540.

Would you place an order for the hot Volkswagen Tiguan, or would you rather opt for a hot hatchback? Let us know in the comments below...