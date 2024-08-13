The most powerful Skoda Octavia vRS ever is now on sale

There are changes afoot at both ends of the Skoda Octavia lineup in the UK. From August you’ll be able to buy not just a more powerful Octavia vRS, but also a turbo diesel version of the jazzed-up Octavia SportLine, which joins the current pair of 1.5-litre petrols.

The big news for the vRS is a 20bhp boost in power, for a 262bhp total that makes it comfortably the most powerful Octavia vRS the company has offered. While the engine is effectively the same as before, the new power output shouldn’t cause any undue stress, as the same unit is used in Volkswagen Golf Rs and Audi S3s making more than 300bhp.

A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is standard (there’s no manual any more, DIY-shifting fans) and a VAQ electro-hydraulic differential lock helps manage power to the ground through a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. In hatchback form, Skoda claims a 6.4 second 0-62mph time, with the estate a tenth of a second slower; fuel economy is 40.8mpg and 40.3mpg combined respectively.

Externally the updated vRS gets subtle styling tweaks to its front and rear bumpers and a new vRS logo on the radiator grille, which has a black surround to match its window trim, door mirrors, rear diffuser element, and tail pipes. On the estate, you also get black roof rails.