Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring
The Tiguan Allspace has now been replaced by the Tayron, which means there are some tempting offers around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 April
- Seven seats; high quality feel to interior
- Well equipped Life spec
- Only £238.92 a month
The Volkswagen Tayron is now hitting new-car showrooms, which is great news if you're after a seven-seat SUV on a budget. Why? Because there are deals galore on the car it replaces – the Tiguan Allspace.
It may not be as new and shiny as the Tayron, but the Tiguan Allspace's high-quality interior and excellent levels of tech still impress. And that's not forgetting that its more chiseled styling arguably makes it the better looking of the pair.
If you want a bargain seven-seat SUV that's robust and practical enough for family life, look no further than this deal.
Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the stretched previous-generation Tiguan for a minuscule £238.92 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires just £3,217.03 as an initial payment.
The agreement limits your annual mileage to 5,000 miles, but should you need more, it comes at a cost. Bumping the limit up to 8,000 miles a year costs an extra £51 a month, which is a bit steep in our book.
This deal is for the Tiguan Allspace in entry-level Life specification, but there's still plenty of kit. Features such as an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloys, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display all come as standard.
As the name implies, space is the name of the game here. With the two rearmost seats folded down, there's loads of room for middle-row passengers along with a massive 700-litre boot. Fold up those two seats and the boot capacity shrinks to 230 litres, plus those seats are only really suitable for children – or adults on short journeys.
This deal also bags you Volkswagen's quiet and smooth 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With 148bhp, it's punchy enough while also delivering good fuel economy – VW claims over 42mpg – and it's paired with an equally smooth six-speed manual gearbox.
Overall, the Tiguan Allspace gives a comfortable ride and safe and predictable handling – just what you want from a seven-seat family SUV.
