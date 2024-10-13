Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring

Seven seats; high quality feel to interior

Well equipped Life spec

Only £238.92 a month

The Volkswagen Tayron is now hitting new-car showrooms, which is great news if you're after a seven-seat SUV on a budget. Why? Because there are deals galore on the car it replaces – the Tiguan Allspace.

It may not be as new and shiny as the Tayron, but the Tiguan Allspace's high-quality interior and excellent levels of tech still impress. And that's not forgetting that its more chiseled styling arguably makes it the better looking of the pair.

If you want a bargain seven-seat SUV that's robust and practical enough for family life, look no further than this deal.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the stretched previous-generation Tiguan for a minuscule £238.92 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires just £3,217.03 as an initial payment.

The agreement limits your annual mileage to 5,000 miles, but should you need more, it comes at a cost. Bumping the limit up to 8,000 miles a year costs an extra £51 a month, which is a bit steep in our book.

This deal is for the Tiguan Allspace in entry-level Life specification, but there's still plenty of kit. Features such as an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloys, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display all come as standard.