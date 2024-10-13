Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring

The Tiguan Allspace has now been replaced by the Tayron, which means there are some tempting offers around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 April

By:Steve Walker
22 Apr 2025
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action
  • Seven seats; high quality feel to interior
  • Well equipped Life spec
  • Only £238.92 a month

The Volkswagen Tayron is now hitting new-car showrooms, which is great news if you're after a seven-seat SUV on a budget. Why? Because there are deals galore on the car it replaces – the Tiguan Allspace.

It may not be as new and shiny as the Tayron, but the Tiguan Allspace's high-quality interior and excellent levels of tech still impress. And that's not forgetting that its more chiseled styling arguably makes it the better looking of the pair. 

If you want a bargain seven-seat SUV that's robust and practical enough for family life, look no further than this deal.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the stretched previous-generation Tiguan for a minuscule £238.92 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires just £3,217.03 as an initial payment. 

The agreement limits your annual mileage to 5,000 miles, but should you need more, it comes at a cost. Bumping the limit up to 8,000 miles a year costs an extra £51 a month, which is a bit steep in our book.

This deal is for the Tiguan Allspace in entry-level Life specification, but there's still plenty of kit. Features such as an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloys, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display all come as standard.

As the name implies, space is the name of the game here. With the two rearmost seats folded down, there's loads of room for middle-row passengers along with a massive 700-litre boot. Fold up those two seats and the boot capacity shrinks to 230 litres, plus those seats are only really suitable for children – or adults on short journeys. 

This deal also bags you Volkswagen's quiet and smooth 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With 148bhp, it's punchy enough while also delivering good fuel economy – VW claims over 42mpg – and it's paired with an equally smooth six-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - dash

Overall, the Tiguan Allspace gives a comfortable ride and safe and predictable handling – just what you want from a seven-seat family SUV.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace hub page...

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace deal

Deals on Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace rivals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £342 ppm**
KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New KIA SorentoFrom £499 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £352 ppm**
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

