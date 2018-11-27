Best car glass cleaners 2024

​​Keeping your car’s windows smear-free can be a right pain, with the slightest blemish or streak being visible – and even dangerously distracting – while driving.

Treating the glass inside and out makes a real difference to the way your car looks, but getting a perfect finish can be hard work.

How we tested them:

We tested the glass cleaners by smearing Vaseline and spraying vegetable oil onto the surface of a scrap car’s side window, which had been painted black on the underside to highlight any dirt.

We also left a drop of limescale-laden water to evaporate overnight to see how the various cleaners coped with stubborn water marks left after cleaning the car. In addition to each product’s cleaning ability, we also gave marks for ease of use and value for money.

Reviews:

Bilt-Hamber Trace-Less

Price: Around £13

Around £13 Size: 1litre

1litre Website: bilthamber.com

The way Trace-Less cuts through grease is impressive and it takes cleaning glass to another level, on the inside at least. When you spray the liquid onto the window, it clings to the glass instead of running. You can then attack it with the supplied cloth, which picked up most of our dirt on the first wipe.

The cleaner then evaporated, leaving a smear-free finish without needing extra polishing. But it struggled to shift the water mark, and the pear-drop smell can become overpowering in a confined space.