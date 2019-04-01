Best scratch removers 2024

Even the most pampered car will end up being scratched. Whether it’s from undergrowth on country lanes, shopping trolleys, or buttons and belts brushing the bodywork, your paint will soon pick up blemishes.

Simply cleaning your car is likely to create tiny swirls as you move dirt around on your sponge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While deeper damage will need a touch-up, minor flaws in paint can be fixed with a bit of elbow grease and a scratch remover. These are mildly abrasive, gently removing the paint or lacquer around the scrape, making the finish level and restoring the shine.

How we tested them:

We marked an old bonnet with a craft knife, wire wool and a plastic trim-removal tool. We then applied the scratch removers using a set amount of pressure to simulate hand polishing. The results were then scored, including points for value.

Reviews:

T-Cut Perfect Compound

Price: Around £12.50

Around £12.50 Size: 500ml

500ml Website: mymotorworld.com

T-Cut is the best-known brand for scratch-removing creams, and its Perfect Compound is more effective – and better smelling – than the original formula. It also beat all rivals in this test to become our shining star.

The green liquid can be used by hand or applied by machine and can be felt working quickly. After our controlled rubbing, the marks from the wire wool and trim tool were barely visible. While not the cheapest, Perfect Compound is still good value and widely available.