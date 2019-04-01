Best scratch removers 2024
These scratch removers are the just the job if you want to get rid of the marks that are an unavoidable part of car ownership
Even the most pampered car will end up being scratched. Whether it’s from undergrowth on country lanes, shopping trolleys, or buttons and belts brushing the bodywork, your paint will soon pick up blemishes.
Simply cleaning your car is likely to create tiny swirls as you move dirt around on your sponge.
While deeper damage will need a touch-up, minor flaws in paint can be fixed with a bit of elbow grease and a scratch remover. These are mildly abrasive, gently removing the paint or lacquer around the scrape, making the finish level and restoring the shine.
How we tested them:
We marked an old bonnet with a craft knife, wire wool and a plastic trim-removal tool. We then applied the scratch removers using a set amount of pressure to simulate hand polishing. The results were then scored, including points for value.
Reviews:
T-Cut Perfect Compound
- Price: Around £12.50
- Size: 500ml
- Website: mymotorworld.com
T-Cut is the best-known brand for scratch-removing creams, and its Perfect Compound is more effective – and better smelling – than the original formula. It also beat all rivals in this test to become our shining star.
The green liquid can be used by hand or applied by machine and can be felt working quickly. After our controlled rubbing, the marks from the wire wool and trim tool were barely visible. While not the cheapest, Perfect Compound is still good value and widely available.
Angelwax Regenerate
- Price: Around £12.50
- Size: 250ml
- Website: angelwax.co.uk
Although Regenerate is meant to be applied by machine only, we know from previous tests that it does a great job when applied by hand too.
It flows easily onto the panels and seems less abrasive, making it easier to polish large areas compared with other pastes. The results were nearly as good as the T-Cut, with only the craft knife mark visible after our tests. It’s just a shame the Angelwax isn’t cheaper – it looks pricey, especially with a bottle half the size of most rivals.
Diamondbrite Diamond Cut
- Price: Around £10
- Size: 500ml
- Website: jewelultra.com
Like the other scratch removers, Diamond Cut has microscopic particles that gently remove a layer of paint. But the Diamondbrite also adds a wax and silicone layer to the surface to fill smaller imperfections and give a glossier look. This means you can get a decent finish with less time and effort, and Diamond Cut is certainly easy to apply.
However, the coatings will be rinsed away after a few washes. Plus the silicone ingredient can play havoc if you’re applying new paint nearby too.
Autoglym Scratch Removal Kit
- Price: Around £25.50
- Size: 100ml + 100ml
- Website: autoglym.com
While the Autoglym looks pricey in this company, it’s aimed at motorists who want everything to deal with small scratches from start to finish.
The package includes two 100ml bottles, the first containing a cutting paste, and the other Autoglym’s Resin Polish. You also get a foam pad to apply it, and a cloth to remove the residue.
It’s certainly easy to use with the sponge applicator, and the end finish is a match for the T-Cut – but it takes twice as long and costs more than double.
