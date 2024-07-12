Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid gets 84-mile electric range

The PHEV version of the Skoda Superb will only be offered in estate form

by: Alastair Crooks
12 Jul 2024
Skoda Superb iV - front tracking5

The latest fourth-generation Skoda Superb Estate recently won our coveted Estate of the Year award and now there’s even greater appeal to the big Czech family car thanks to a fresh plug-in hybrid offering. 

On sale now, the Skoda Superb Estate iV plug-in hybrid is priced from £41,465 in SE Technology trim, £44,820 in mid-range SE L and £48,540 in Laurin and Klement guise - roughly £5,000 more than the equivalent mild-hybrids. 

The old Superb PHEV offered an electric range of 35 miles, but this has been upped to 84 miles in the new one. Allowing this significant increase is the 25.7kWh battery pack (twice the size of the old one). It’s mated to a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed DSG gearbox for a total output of 201bhp and 350Nm of torque

Skoda Superb iV - dashboard5

The battery pack is able to accept DC rapid charging with a recharge rate of 50kW. That means the battery should be able to replenish from 10 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes, according to Skoda. AC charging is an option too, although an 11kW charger will take 2 hours 30 minutes to recharge the same amount. Despite the battery pack sitting beneath the rear seats, boot space takes a hit. The Superb Estate’s segment-leading 690-litre boot drops to 510 litres with 1,770 litres available when the rear seats are down. 

Kicking off Superb Estate iV is the SE Technology. It comes with 17-inch silver alloys, a 13-inch central infotainment display with integrated sat-nav alongside a 10.25-inch driver’s display. A rear-view camera plus heated front seats with electrically-adjustable lumber support are standard, as are adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. 

The SE L adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear LED lights featuring animated indicators and an additional rear fog light. Up front there’s LED matrix headlights with LED daytime running lights. Sport comfort seats with massage function, a hands-free electrically-operated bootlid (activated under the rear bumper) and an electric sliding parcel shelf are also included. 

Laurin and Klement comes with a bespoke design of 18-inch alloy wheels, L&K-specific ‘Suite Black’ with black leather or ‘Suite Cognac Design’ for the interior. An uprated sound system, heated multi-function steering wheel with gearshift paddles and heated rear seats are added. Other features on the L&K include park assist and ‘trained parking’ (where the car learns frequently-used parking spots). 

Available to order now, the Superb PHEV should attract company car buyers as it gets a five per cent BiK tax rate. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

