New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate

Q-cars, sleepers; call them what you will. The idea of a car that outperforms its appearance has long been appealing, and Skoda’s new one-off special edition fits the bill perfectly – though the name, the Superb Estate Sleeper Edition, does give the game away slightly…

It’s based on the outgoing 276bhp Superb Estate 2.0 TSI 4x4 – a car with an already surprising turn of pace, thanks to its punchy engine and all-wheel drive system derived from the ones found in cars like the Volkswagen Golf R.

Only here, Skoda has worked with RE Performance – the team responsible for building an Octavia vRS that hit more than 200mph on the Bonneville salt flats back in 2011 – to boost the Superb’s power by 70 per cent. The upgrade comes courtesy of a new turbocharger, changes to the fuel system, intake, and intercooler.

From the original 276bhp and 350Nm of torque, the Sleeper Edition now makes 470bhp and 661Nm – similar power, and even more torque, than you’ll find in a Porsche 911 GTS. Skoda adoesn’t quote any performance figures, but given the original was capable of 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds, we’d be surprised if that doesn’t dip well under five seconds here, and perhaps even below four.