New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate
Is this the hottest family car around? One-off estate gets bonkers engine with sports car-slaying performance
Q-cars, sleepers; call them what you will. The idea of a car that outperforms its appearance has long been appealing, and Skoda’s new one-off special edition fits the bill perfectly – though the name, the Superb Estate Sleeper Edition, does give the game away slightly…
It’s based on the outgoing 276bhp Superb Estate 2.0 TSI 4x4 – a car with an already surprising turn of pace, thanks to its punchy engine and all-wheel drive system derived from the ones found in cars like the Volkswagen Golf R.
Only here, Skoda has worked with RE Performance – the team responsible for building an Octavia vRS that hit more than 200mph on the Bonneville salt flats back in 2011 – to boost the Superb’s power by 70 per cent. The upgrade comes courtesy of a new turbocharger, changes to the fuel system, intake, and intercooler.
From the original 276bhp and 350Nm of torque, the Sleeper Edition now makes 470bhp and 661Nm – similar power, and even more torque, than you’ll find in a Porsche 911 GTS. Skoda adoesn’t quote any performance figures, but given the original was capable of 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds, we’d be surprised if that doesn’t dip well under five seconds here, and perhaps even below four.
To cope with this newfound power, RE Performance has also upgraded the Superb’s suspension and brakes, getting a 50mm lower ride height on high-performance coilovers, plus larger brake discs, and upgraded calipers.
Other than the lowered ride height you’d have to have a keen eye to spot the changes though, as in true sleeper fashion, the exterior and interior are otherwise as standard as possible. The car comes in range-topping Lauren & Klement trim, finished in Royal Green paintwork with Cognac tan perforated leather trim, plus all the equipment standard to that model, such as matrix LED headlights and driver aids like Park Assist and a rear-view camera.
And the extra performance hasn’t changed the Superb’s impressive practicality – you still get 660 litres of space with the rear seats in place, and 1,950 litres with them down. Well, you would, but as we mentioned at the top, the Sleeper Edition is just a one-off, celebrating the end of the third-generation model as a new Superb goes on sale.
Still, if you get in touch with RE Performance, we’re sure they’d be happy to turn your own Superb Estate into something similar.
