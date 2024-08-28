Skoda Superb SportLine gives uber-practical family car an athletic new look

The new Skoda Superb hatch and Estate have received the SportLine treatment, which as the name suggests, gives the Czech brand’s hugely practical family car a boy racer-type makeover and adds some small chassis tweaks, interior upgrades and extra equipment.

Probably the most noticeable styling change is all the extra gloss black detailing, including the front grille surround and window frames, the roof rails and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

The front bumper has been tweaked slightly too, there’s unique SportLine badging on the front wings and the Superb is lowered by 15mm thanks to a sport chassis. Completing the look are 19-inch black Torcular alloy wheels which feature as standard.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the Superb’s cabin gets stainless steel pedals, a three-spoke sports steering wheel, black headlining, decorative strips on the dashboard and carbon-effect door trim. The 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display even has Sportline-specific graphics, and is paired with a 13-inch central touchscreen.

SportLine models come as standard with electrically adjustable, messaging front seats and Microsuede Sport upholstery, but the optional ‘Suite Sport Design Selection’ interior theme adds AGR-certified sports seats with ventilation, message and seat memory function, plus perforated leather and artificial leather upholstery.

Additional equipment with SportLine trim includes matrix LED beam headlights, a hands free electric tailgate, a tinted rear windscreen and rear side windows, plus progressive steering.

Skoda says all of the Superb’s powertrains will be offered in SportLine trim. The hatchback is currently available with either a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol or 2.0-litre diesel that both produce 148bhp, but the estate gets the option of a plug-in hybrid setup with 201bhp and an 84-mile EV range.

SportLine versions of the Skoda Superb and Superb Estate aren’t available to order just yet, and prices have yet to be announced.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...