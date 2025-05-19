Volkswagen T-Roc SUV ups its game with Black Edition and Style Design special editions

The Volkswagen T-Roc mid-size SUV line-up has been revamped with the introduction of new Style Design and Black Edition Plus versions. These special editions replace the previous Style and Black Edition models, while the R-Line specification has also been discontinued.

Both newcomers feature an upgraded exterior look, along with extra standard equipment compared with the models that they replace. In addition to big 19-inch alloys, metallic paint, a black roof, and a panoramic sunroof, there’s also the convenience of an electric tailgate, keyless access and a rear-view camera.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The T-Roc Style Design takes things a step further with a dedicated design pack, featuring black door mirrors, while drivers will also benefit from Volkswagen's innovative IQ. Light matrix headlights, which intelligently adapt to oncoming traffic and road conditions.

Volkswagen claims that the added features for the Black Edition Plus would typically set buyers back a hefty £3,225 if selected as individual options. However, the brand is offering the enhanced package at no extra cost, maintaining the previous Black Edition's price of £36,515.

Meanwhile, the T-Roc Style Design is available for £33,205 – an increase of £1,000 over the previous Style trim - but comes with extra kit that would normally total £5,520 if selected separately.

The new special editions will sit above the Life and Match versions in the T-Roc line-up, with the high-performance T-Roc R and R Black Edition rounding off the available options at the top.

The T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition Plus will be available to order from Volkswagen UK retailers from May 22nd.

Click here for our list of the mid-size SUVs...