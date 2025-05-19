Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV ups its game with Black Edition and Style Design special editions

The new VW T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition models bring added flair and features, replacing the old Style, R-Line and Black Edition models

By:Paul Adam
19 May 2025
Volkswagen T-Roc Style Design - front5

The Volkswagen T-Roc mid-size SUV line-up has been revamped with the introduction of new Style Design and Black Edition Plus versions. These special editions replace the previous Style and Black Edition models, while the R-Line specification has also been discontinued.

Both newcomers feature an upgraded exterior look, along with extra standard equipment compared with the models that they replace. In addition to big 19-inch alloys, metallic paint, a black roof, and a panoramic sunroof, there’s also the convenience of an electric tailgate, keyless access and a rear-view camera.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The T-Roc Style Design takes things a step further with a dedicated design pack, featuring black door mirrors, while drivers will also benefit from Volkswagen's innovative IQ. Light matrix headlights, which intelligently adapt to oncoming traffic and road conditions.

Volkswagen T-Roc Style Design - rear

Volkswagen claims that the added features for the Black Edition Plus would typically set buyers back a hefty £3,225 if selected as individual options. However, the brand is offering the enhanced package at no extra cost, maintaining the previous Black Edition's price of £36,515. 

Meanwhile, the T-Roc Style Design is available for £33,205 – an increase of £1,000 over the previous Style trim - but comes with extra kit that would normally total £5,520 if selected separately.

The new special editions will sit above the Life and Match versions in the T-Roc line-up, with the high-performance T-Roc R and R Black Edition rounding off the available options at the top.

The T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition Plus will be available to order from Volkswagen UK retailers from May 22nd.

Click here for our list of the mid-size SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen T-Roc will arrive in August with fuel-sipping hybrid tech
New Volkswagen T-Roc leaked - front 3/4

New Volkswagen T-Roc will arrive in August with fuel-sipping hybrid tech

The first images of the next-generation T-Roc were leaked online earlier this year, and reveal a much more aggressive look for the compact SUV
News
14 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month
Volkswagen T-Roc R - front static

Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month

Firecracker power in a sensible SUV body, the T-Roc R is a desirable machine. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 April
News
30 Apr 2025
Best car leasing deals 2025: today's top lease offers on great new cars
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2025: today's top lease offers on great new cars

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025
New vs used small cars: Citroen C3 or Volkswagen T-Roc?
New Citroen C3 vs used Volkswagen T-Roc - header

New vs used small cars: Citroen C3 or Volkswagen T-Roc?

Small cars offer great value for money, but which is the best option for £18k?
Car group tests
31 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Sacre bleu! The Renault 5 keeps getting cheaper

The modern-day Super Cinq comes with a super price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 May
News
14 May 2025
Want a new small car? You probably can’t afford one and car bosses blame the EU
Luca de Meo - Renault 5

Want a new small car? You probably can’t afford one and car bosses blame the EU

Renault and Stellantis bosses demand changes to the emissions rules driving up new car prices
News
15 May 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 best EVs you can buy
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 best EVs you can buy

Thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Here are the EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
14 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content