Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen Tayron papped as Tiguan’s seven-seater sibling continues testing

The replacement for the Tiguan Allspace is expected to arrive later this year

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Apr 2024
Volkswagen Tayron testing on track - front cornering8

The VW Tiguan Allspace is not long for this world, as the seven-seat family SUV is due to be replaced by the all-new Volkswagen Tayron later this year. We’ve now spied prototypes undergoing testing in both bitterly cold temperatures and doing hot lap times of the famous Nürburgring. 

The Tayron will be the big brother of the new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which is available only in five-seat form, however, the Touareg (also a five-seater) will remain the German brand’s flagship SUV. The Tayron name will be unfamiliar to European motorists but it’s been used by Volkswagen in the Chinese market for several years now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All the prototypes we’ve seen so far are wearing camouflage to give them a passing resemblance to the previous-generation Tiguan, but the front bumper design with large air intakes on either side is very similar to the all-new model that just landed in UK showrooms. We expect the Tayron to sport a similar front end and grille treatment, plus a near-identical rear light treatment, to its little brother.

Volkswagen Tayron testing on track - rear8

Styling isn’t the only link between the Tayron and Tiguan, as the two will share the same MQB evo platform, also used by another seven-seater SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Tiguan is 4,539mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,676mm, but the Tayron is expected to measure over 4.7 metres long and have an even longer wheelbase to help accommodate its seven-seat layout. Our spy shots also show the rear doors have been lengthened for easier access to the second and third rows of seats.

We have a good idea of what to expect when it comes to the Volkswagen Tayron’s interior. It’ll almost certainly get the firm’s new 15-inch central touchscreen from the ID.7, Passat and Tiguan, for example. Volkswagen is in the process of moving away from touch sensitive controls – such as the sliders on the dash, and touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel. We may, therefore, see a greater proportion of physical controls on the Tayron; more even than on the Tiguan with which it shares its DNA. 

As for powertrains, expect these to mimic the smaller Tiguan rather than the Touareg. That means a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and TDI diesel units, plus two plug-in hybrids. We should see the Tayron PHEV offer a pure-electric range of over 60 miles, based on the figures for the new plug-in Skoda Kodiaq.

Pricing for the new Tiguan starts from £34,060, meaning the seven-seat Tayron should start from roughly £40,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

Now take a look at our list of the best family cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
12 Mar 2024
New Volkswagen Tayron spotted as seven-seat alternative to the Tiguan
Volkswagen Tayron (camouflaged) - front action
News

New Volkswagen Tayron spotted as seven-seat alternative to the Tiguan

Volkswagen had initially sold the Tayron exclusively in China but it’ll come to Europe later this year
22 Feb 2024
Volkswagen ChatGPT to gain ‘level 2’ software update later this year
Steve Fowler in the Volkswagen Golf facelift at CES
News

Volkswagen ChatGPT to gain ‘level 2’ software update later this year

A ‘two-way conversation’ will soon be possible with your new Volkswagen
21 Feb 2024
Match of the day! Volkswagen Match trim returns in range-wide value boost
Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Match - front tracking
News

Match of the day! Volkswagen Match trim returns in range-wide value boost

Match specification is now available on 10 models in the VW line-up, including the new Tiguan and ID.7 flagship EV
30 Jan 2024

Most Popular

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking
Car group tests

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
6 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience
Audi e-tron GT quattro – front full width
News

Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience

With jaw-dropping looks, a high-tech cabin and a massive discount, the Audi e-tron GT is our Car Deal of the Day for 5 April
5 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content