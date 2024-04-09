New Volkswagen Tayron papped as Tiguan’s seven-seater sibling continues testing

The VW Tiguan Allspace is not long for this world, as the seven-seat family SUV is due to be replaced by the all-new Volkswagen Tayron later this year. We’ve now spied prototypes undergoing testing in both bitterly cold temperatures and doing hot lap times of the famous Nürburgring.

The Tayron will be the big brother of the new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which is available only in five-seat form, however, the Touareg (also a five-seater) will remain the German brand’s flagship SUV. The Tayron name will be unfamiliar to European motorists but it’s been used by Volkswagen in the Chinese market for several years now.

All the prototypes we’ve seen so far are wearing camouflage to give them a passing resemblance to the previous-generation Tiguan, but the front bumper design with large air intakes on either side is very similar to the all-new model that just landed in UK showrooms. We expect the Tayron to sport a similar front end and grille treatment, plus a near-identical rear light treatment, to its little brother.

Styling isn’t the only link between the Tayron and Tiguan, as the two will share the same MQB evo platform, also used by another seven-seater SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq.