Opinion

The Volkswagen T-Roc is more globally significant than the Polo

Editor-at-large John McIlroy thinks an all-electric version of the Volkswagen T-Roc is sure to follow the ID. Golf to market

by: John McIlroy
1 Aug 2024
The next Volkswagen T-Roc could be the last significant Volkswagen to be launched with petrol power, but the story of the popular crossover is unlikely to end with the next-generation car.

Until comparatively recently, VW’s policy on the long-term future of some of its most famous badges was a little unclear. But under the guidance of boss Thomas Schäfer, the German giant has recommitted to at least one of its icons – the Golf. And in so doing, it has restricted at least some of its bespoke, ID. electric cars to a single production run.

It’s easy to see how the forthcoming baby EV, previewed by the ID. 2all concept, could keep the Polo name running into the next decade. But we shouldn’t take this for granted; at least one senior VW official pulled us aside at the ID. 2all’s reveal to suggest that the ‘T’ models – T-Roc and the smaller T-Cross – are actually more significant vehicles globally to the brand than the classic supermini

The Polo has increasingly struggled for sales, even when some of its age-old rivals (such as the Ford Fiesta) have been axed, whereas vehicles with a slightly jacked-up ride height remain more popular than ever. 

They’re also suited to electrification, so if an ID. Golf does turn up in the last few years of this decade, don’t be surprised if an ID. T-Roc follows it.

Would you like to see an all-electric version of the Volkswagen T-Roc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

