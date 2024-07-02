Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Moody new Volkswagen Black Edition trim arrives on Golf, Polo, T-Roc and Taigo

Black Edition sits above more familiar R-Line in Volkswagen’s trim structure, and adds up to £3,875 of extra kit

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Jul 2024
Volkswagen Golf Black Edition - front8

Volkswagen is introducing a new ‘Black Edition’ trim to its line-up, and from 4 July it will be available to order on the newly facelifted Volkswagen Golf hatchback, as well as the Polo supermini, T-Roc SUV and Taigo coupe.

Black Edition sits above the more familiar R-Line in Volkswagen’s trim structure and, as the name suggests, adds black styling elements like a black roof, roof rails, alloy wheels, side mirrors and other exterior trim, plus tinted rear windows. The wheels on Black Edition cars are also larger than standard – the Polo gets 17-inch rims, while the others get 18s.

Black Edition trim also piles-on some other kit, including upgraded LED headlights, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging, though the additional features vary from model to model.

Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition - front8

Better still, upgrading from R-Line to Black Edition trim on the Polo and Taigo costs just £500 extra, but it adds nearly £3,000 worth of additional kit. Opting for Black Edition spec on the new Golf or T-Roc will add £1,000 to their respective price tags, and bundles together up to £3,875 of extra kit in the case of the T-Roc.

The Polo Black Edition is available with a single 113bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a DSG automatic gearbox. The same 1.0-litre engine is offered in the Taigo Black Edition, with either a manual ‘box or the DSG automatic, or there’s the option of a 148bhp 1.5-litre engine.

Both the T-Roc and Golf Black Edition are available exclusively with the 148bhp 1.5-litre engine. This can be had with the manual or automatic transmissions in the Golf, but the T-Roc is auto-only.

Searching for a small car? These are the best superminis to buy...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

