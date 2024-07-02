Moody new Volkswagen Black Edition trim arrives on Golf, Polo, T-Roc and Taigo

Volkswagen is introducing a new ‘Black Edition’ trim to its line-up, and from 4 July it will be available to order on the newly facelifted Volkswagen Golf hatchback, as well as the Polo supermini, T-Roc SUV and Taigo coupe.

Black Edition sits above the more familiar R-Line in Volkswagen’s trim structure and, as the name suggests, adds black styling elements like a black roof, roof rails, alloy wheels, side mirrors and other exterior trim, plus tinted rear windows. The wheels on Black Edition cars are also larger than standard – the Polo gets 17-inch rims, while the others get 18s.

Black Edition trim also piles-on some other kit, including upgraded LED headlights, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging, though the additional features vary from model to model.

Better still, upgrading from R-Line to Black Edition trim on the Polo and Taigo costs just £500 extra, but it adds nearly £3,000 worth of additional kit. Opting for Black Edition spec on the new Golf or T-Roc will add £1,000 to their respective price tags, and bundles together up to £3,875 of extra kit in the case of the T-Roc.

The Polo Black Edition is available with a single 113bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a DSG automatic gearbox. The same 1.0-litre engine is offered in the Taigo Black Edition, with either a manual ‘box or the DSG automatic, or there’s the option of a 148bhp 1.5-litre engine.

Both the T-Roc and Golf Black Edition are available exclusively with the 148bhp 1.5-litre engine. This can be had with the manual or automatic transmissions in the Golf, but the T-Roc is auto-only.

