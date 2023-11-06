Deal of the Day: VW T-Cross is great value at £205 per month

£205 a month for 2 years

£1,851 initial payment

Strong spec and SUV practicality, at a keen price

Volkswagen may be pushing all of the finance buttons on its EVs at the moment, but the German manufacturer still needs to shift plenty of its bread-and-butter petrol-engined models. And right now it seems keen to do a deal on the T-Cross – in effect, the Golf-based SUV.

Found on leasing aggregator leaseloco.com, this offer gets you into an SE L version of the T-Cross, complete with VW’s proven 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, for a smidgen over £200 per month, and with a sensible nine-month initial payment up front.

Put down £1,851 and the T-Cross 1.0 TSI SE L will cost you £205 per month, over a two-year arrangement with a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year. Jacking the mileage up to a more realistic 8,000 miles per year will take the monthlies to £219 per month – with a slightly higher corresponding initial payment, of course.

This is a PCH (Private Contract Hire) agreement we’re talking about here, so there’s no option to buy the car at the end of what is a fixed two-year contract. That means you’ll need to keep your next deposit in mind, because there’s no opportunity to use any equity remaining in the T-Cross when its time is up.