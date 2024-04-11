New Volkswagen T-Cross 2024 review: a small SUV that struggles to stand out

Verdict There’s little to dislike about the Volkswagen T-Cross, and it comes with certain appeal thanks to its upmarket badge and playful colour options. But this compact SUV exists in a very crowded class, and there’s no real reason to buy one of these over an equivalent SEAT Arona or Skoda Kamiq. Look outside of the VW stable and something like the hybrid-powered Toyota Yaris Cross might be a better option. Advertisement - Article continues below The Volkswagen T-Cross has been a hugely popular model for the German brand since it launched a few years ago, often occupying the upper-end of the sales charts in both the compact SUV segment, as well as overall. Yet so fast-moving is this B-segment SUV class that VW cannot rest on its laurels, making this mid-life update critical to maintain market share. As before, the T-Cross uses the same platform as the Polo supermini, as well as a swathe of VWGroup SUVs of a similar size – such as the Skoda Kamiq and SEAT Arona. All are based on the simplified MQB-A0 architecture, limiting all models to a relatively rudimentary torsion beam rear-suspension design. What this platform does allow for is excellent space efficiency and flexibility, something seen in the T-Cross’s 455-litre boot. That allows the car to sit among the more practical cars in this segment, despite having one of the smallest footprints. This comes at the expense of rear-seat space, which can be tight, but the second row is adjustable, allowing customers to prioritise space where it suits them best.

T-Cross models feature either a three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine available with manual or dual-clutch transmissions, or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder option with a sole automatic. Despite the SUV styling, there’s no all-wheel drive version, but this is not unusual in the class. We’re driving the 113bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder model connected to the dual-clutch transmission. While it’s not a quick car, it is capable thanks to a reasonable amount of low-down torque. The transmission can be a little laborious if you’re indecisive with the throttle, but this is a trademark of the transmission type and not specific to the T-Cross. Advertisement - Article continues below This engine and gearbox combination is quite efficient, though, and as we found it was easily capable of 50mpg on a gentle run. It’s also a pretty refined combination, remaining hushed even when being worked to its maximum. 16 On the road, the T-Cross drives with a crisp and clean quality. Ride comfort is good, without feeling too soft or too firm. To help things along, it has accurate steering and good response from the controls, making it about as easy to drive as new cars get. This type of car will never elicit a grin when flowing down a country road, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with the driving experience. The thing is, though, there’s just no wow factor beyond the bright paintwork and retro rear lights. Within the extended VW family, the Kamiq and Arona are more interesting to look at and to sit in, and offer near-identical driving experiences – all at a lower price. A Toyota Yaris Cross is even easier to drive, and more efficient on account of its hybrid powertrain, while Ford’s Puma is the sharper driver’s car if that’s what is important to you. The Renault and Peugeot are plusher and more stylish, and there’s the incoming Dacia Duster, which is bigger and much cooler to look at. It’ll probably be cheaper, too. Model: Volkswagen T-Cross R-Line 1.0 TSI DSG Price from: £29,070 Price as tested: £30,570 Engine: 1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol Power/torque: 113bhp/200Nm Transmission: Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 10.3 seconds Top speed: 119mph Economy/CO2: 49.0mpg/131g/km L/W/H: 4,127/1,760/1,573 On sale: Now

