Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Volkswagen T-Cross 2024 review: a small SUV that struggles to stand out

VW’s smallest SUV leads on value and image, but is too unremarkable to stand out in its crowded segment?

by: Jordan Katsianis
11 Apr 2024
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross in R-Line trim - front tracking 16
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Find your Volkswagen T-Cross
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£231 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Verdict

There’s little to dislike about the Volkswagen T-Cross, and it comes with certain appeal thanks to its upmarket badge and playful colour options. But this compact SUV exists in a very crowded class, and there’s no real reason to buy one of these over an equivalent SEAT Arona or Skoda Kamiq. Look outside of the VW stable and something like the hybrid-powered Toyota Yaris Cross might be a better option. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Volkswagen T-Cross has been a hugely popular model for the German brand since it launched a few years ago, often occupying the upper-end of the sales charts in both the compact SUV segment, as well as overall. Yet so fast-moving is this B-segment SUV class that VW cannot rest on its laurels, making this mid-life update critical to maintain market share. 

As before, the T-Cross uses the same platform as the Polo supermini, as well as a swathe of VWGroup SUVs of a similar size – such as the Skoda Kamiq and SEAT Arona. All are based on the simplified MQB-A0 architecture, limiting all models to a relatively rudimentary torsion beam rear-suspension design. 

What this platform does allow for is excellent space efficiency and flexibility, something seen in the T-Cross’s 455-litre boot. That allows the car to sit among the more practical cars in this segment, despite having one of the smallest footprints. This comes at the expense of rear-seat space, which can be tight, but the second row is adjustable, allowing customers to prioritise space where it suits them best. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

VW has kept the changes light. There’s some new design elements inside and out, plus a fetching range of new colours including a (bravely) crowd-sourced name called ‘Rubber Ducky Yellow’. Both the front and rear bumpers have also been given a light update, but it would take some fairly sharp eyes to pick out the differences on the road. The rear lights now feature a more arresting X-wing design that’ll definitely turn some heads on higher-trim models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cabin has picked up a more substantial update, with a new dashboard design, plus brighter fabrics and materials. As before, this is a solid and well-built interior, but we wouldn’t go looking for particularly plush materials. 

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross in R-Line trim - interior 16

The cabin might not be as visually interesting as the one found in a Peugeot 2008 or Renault Captur, but visibility is good thanks to a relatively upright windscreen and a high driving position. 

The tech on offer is average at best, with a base eight-inch or optional 9.2-inch touchscreen display that uses an older generation of software to what we’re used to in the latest Golf or Tiguan. A notable inclusion, though, is the standard eight-inch or optional 10.25-inch driver’s display available on R-Line models and above. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard fit, and in the case of the latter can connect wirelessly.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

T-Cross models feature either a three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine available with manual or dual-clutch transmissions, or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder option with a sole automatic. Despite the SUV styling, there’s no all-wheel drive version, but this is not unusual in the class. 

We’re driving the 113bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder model connected to the dual-clutch transmission. While it’s not a quick car, it is capable thanks to a reasonable amount of low-down torque. The transmission can be a little laborious if you’re indecisive with the throttle, but this is a trademark of the transmission type and not specific to the T-Cross. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This engine and gearbox combination is quite efficient, though, and as we found it was easily capable of 50mpg on a gentle run. It’s also a pretty refined combination, remaining hushed even when being worked to its maximum.

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross in R-Line trim - rear action16

On the road, the T-Cross drives with a crisp and clean quality. Ride comfort is good, without feeling too soft or too firm. To help things along, it has accurate steering and good response from the controls, making it about as easy to drive as new cars get. This type of car will never elicit a grin when flowing down a country road, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with the driving experience. 

The thing is, though, there’s just no wow factor beyond the bright paintwork and retro rear lights. Within the extended VW family, the Kamiq and Arona are more interesting to look at and to sit in, and offer near-identical driving experiences – all at a lower price. 

A Toyota Yaris Cross is even easier to drive, and more efficient on account of its hybrid powertrain, while Ford’s Puma is the sharper driver’s car if that’s what is important to you. The Renault and Peugeot are plusher and more stylish, and there’s the incoming Dacia Duster, which is bigger and much cooler to look at. It’ll probably be cheaper, too.

Model:Volkswagen T-Cross R-Line 1.0 TSI DSG
Price from:£29,070
Price as tested:£30,570
Engine:1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol
Power/torque:113bhp/200Nm
Transmission:Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:10.3 seconds
Top speed:119mph
Economy/CO2:49.0mpg/131g/km
L/W/H:4,127/1,760/1,573
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall’s value-focused Frontera SUV will replace the Crossland with ICE and EV powertrains
9 Apr 2024
Alfa Romeo Milano 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Alfa Romeo Milano - front 3/4 static
News

Alfa Romeo Milano 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Alfa Romeo re-entered the small SUV sector with the new Milano offered in pure electric and petrol forms
11 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 2008 is a steal at an incredible £142 a month
Peugeot 2008 facelift - full front
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 2008 is a steal at an incredible £142 a month

Buyers can snap up the Peugeot 2008 small SUV at a bargain price; it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 10 April at just £142 a month
10 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content