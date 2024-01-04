Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new look for 2024 and dips under £24,000

It might be Volkswagen’s baby SUV, but the VW T-Cross has been hugely popular since it launched in 2019 with 1.2 million units sold. Now it’s been updated for 2024 and this facelifted version is on sale now.

Volkswagen’s SUV line up is undergoing a bit of a revamp with the updated T-Roc and Touareg, plus the all-new Tiguan. The T-Cross refresh comes in the nick of time given the onslaught of excellent rivals - including the Renault Captur, Citroen C3 Aircross and Nissan Juke - which have all been updated or renewed since 2019.

Three trim levels make up the revised T-Cross range. ‘Life’ kicks it off at £23,965 and is offered with three powertrain layouts - all of which are petrol. There’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit with 94bhp or 114bhp with the more powerful version using either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The less-powerful engine only comes with a five-speed manual.

Along with the fresh styling, which includes new bumpers front and rear and new LED headlights and rear lights, Life trim gets as standard 16-inch alloy wheels, 4 USB-C ports throughout the cabin, an eight-inch digital cockpit, ambient lighting, automatic high-beam assist and road sign display. There’s also adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, lane keep assist and parking sensors front and rear.