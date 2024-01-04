Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new look for 2024 and dips under £24,000
The T-Cross has undergone a mid-life refresh to help it stand out in the small SUV market
It might be Volkswagen’s baby SUV, but the VW T-Cross has been hugely popular since it launched in 2019 with 1.2 million units sold. Now it’s been updated for 2024 and this facelifted version is on sale now.
Volkswagen’s SUV line up is undergoing a bit of a revamp with the updated T-Roc and Touareg, plus the all-new Tiguan. The T-Cross refresh comes in the nick of time given the onslaught of excellent rivals - including the Renault Captur, Citroen C3 Aircross and Nissan Juke - which have all been updated or renewed since 2019.
Three trim levels make up the revised T-Cross range. ‘Life’ kicks it off at £23,965 and is offered with three powertrain layouts - all of which are petrol. There’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit with 94bhp or 114bhp with the more powerful version using either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The less-powerful engine only comes with a five-speed manual.
Along with the fresh styling, which includes new bumpers front and rear and new LED headlights and rear lights, Life trim gets as standard 16-inch alloy wheels, 4 USB-C ports throughout the cabin, an eight-inch digital cockpit, ambient lighting, automatic high-beam assist and road sign display. There’s also adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, lane keep assist and parking sensors front and rear.
VW has endeavoured to improve the T-Cross’ perceived interior quality with this new update. The dash panel has been given a complete redesign with what Volkswagen describes as “soft-upholstered and high-quality surface materials”, that ape those found in larger Volkswagen models. Three new colours have also been added to the T-Cross, Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.
The Style model starts from £27,620 and as you’d guess from the name, places a bit more emphasis on the T-Cross’ looks. Larger 17-inch alloy wheels appear with a different set of LED headlights featuring Volkswagen’s IQ.Light matrix light technology. Silver roof rails and silver window trim is also standard on Style. Rather than the dials for the climate controls positioned low in the dash as on the Life version, the Style gets some touch-sensitive buttons instead. Sat-nav is included as standard.
The Style model ditches the 94bhp 1.0-litre engine and gains a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 148bhp and a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
R-Line completes the revised T-Cross range and comes in at £28,555. There’s a slightly sportier look thanks to a diamond-cross pattern on the lower grille, bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels and a new LED headlight signature. Inside there are sport seats, brushed aluminium pedals and a driving profile selection to tailor the T-Cross’ driving dynamics. The R-Line comes with VW’s ‘Digital Cockpit Pro’ which adds a larger 10.25-inch central screen with customisable menus. The R-Line’s engine line up remains unchanged over the Style model.
