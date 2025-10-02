New BMW iX1 to be reborn with eye-catching looks and cutting-edge tech
BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution will reach the iX1 sooner than expected, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
BMW is in the midst of a huge product revolution brought on by its ‘Neue Klasse’ design and technology philosophy, and soon we’ll see a comprehensively updated BMW iX1 get in on the act. The brand’s plan to launch 40 new models incorporating Neue Klasse tech will be realised by the end of 2027.
The current iX1 was introduced in 2022 as an all-electric alternative to BMW’s smallest SUV, the X1. Yet despite it only being three years old, we expect to see an all-new iX1 launch within two years, aligning with comments made by BMW’s head of Neue Klasse, Mike Reichelt, who previously said the brand aims to roll out Neue Klasse tech “to the entire BMW portfolio by the end of 2027 – regardless of the drive type”. That means the internal-combustion-engined ICE X1 is set to receive plenty of Neue Klasse technology and design when it goes on sale around the same time as the EV.
When the Neue Klasse iX1 does arrive, the model will have lots of competition in the all-electric small SUV market. There’s the new Kia EV3, the upcoming electric Mercedes GLA and the Audi Q4 e-tron, which is set for a mid-life refresh in the next few months.
What will the new BMW iX1 look like?
Helping the next-generation iX1 stand out from its rivals will be its design, which will take inspiration from the recently revealed iX3. Based on the iX1 prototype we spied testing recently, our exclusive images show how the new car could look. We’ll see upright kidney grilles blanked off for aerodynamic efficiency, and a distinctive headlight cluster that mimics classic BMW noses like those found on the 2002 and the E30-generation 3 Series.
The new iX1 will also get more pronounced wheelarches to give it an aggressive stance. The roofline will stay broadly similar to the current model’s, leaving space for a sleeker iX2 coupé-SUV variant later down the line. To further help aerodynamic efficiency and boost its range, the iX1 will get flush-fitting door handles and a swept-back windscreen, plus on some models, aero-optimised wheel covers. We should also see wide rear lights similar to those found on the iX3, a roof spoiler and separate bumper designs front and rear for the standard and M Sport trims.
New BMW iX1 range, power and charging
One area where the Neue Klasse iX1 should really stand out is efficiency. The latest iX3 boasts a 500-mile range courtesy of its massive new 108.7kWh battery, with a rear-wheel-drive model that’s coming next year looking to break the 600-mile mark.
Given its shorter wheelbase, the iX1 will have a smaller battery, although BMW has clearly made efficiency gains with the Neue Klasse platform and we should see the same cylindrical layout of cells found in the iX3 for better packaging. Expect a significant improvement on the maximum 293 miles between top-ups that the current iX1 offers.
That should apply to both single-motor and dual-motor versions, because as with the current iX1, we expect the new car to come with a variety of powertrain layouts. BMW traditionalists will be happy though, because unlike the model on sale now, the cheapest iX1s will have a motor mounted on the rear axle; the Neue Klasse platform doesn’t cater to front-driven layouts.
The sixth-generation eDrive electric motors available on Neue Klasse models enable the rear-mounted unit to provide as much as 402bhp, with dual-motor cars adding power at the front. We don’t expect the iX1 to top out at the same 463bhp as the new iX3 xDrive50, although a healthy increase over the current iX3’s 309bhp maximum seems likely.
The latest eDrive motors on Neue Klasse BMWs also reduce energy losses by 40 per cent compared with previous-generation BMW EVs, as well as reducing weight by 10 per cent, all of which helps to provide improved efficiency.
The Neue Klasse platform uses an 800V electrical architecture, futureproofing it with a maximum charge rate of up to 400kW. We’ve witnessed the iX3 replenish more than 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes; even if the iX1 doesn’t get the same ultra-rapid top-up times as its bigger sibling, it should easily beat the current car’s 130kW charge rate.
What will the new BMW iX1 be like inside?
BMW has previously said all Neue Klasse models will get a new panoramic iDrive system, even in entry-level cars such as the iX1. The new iDrive layout is the most significant change to BMW interiors for years, providing a full-width display for key information, supplemented by a large touchscreen in the centre of the dash. The new
iX3 comes with an optional head-up display and we expect top versions of the iX1 to get this option too.
The iX1’s infotainment will be based on BMW’s ‘Operating System X’ (the 10th iteration of iDrive), which was introduced this year with the iX3. Neue Klasse models, like the new iX1, will be designed to use the brand’s ‘HypersonX’ audio system, too, which augments driving sound to help create an “emotional interaction between the driver and their BMW”. Other changes coming to the interior could include a two-spoke steering wheel with haptic feedback controls.
With the Neue Klasse platform, which has been designed for electric power from the outset, the iX1 should be able to package its battery and powertrain more efficiently, which should in turn create more space inside. That’s certainly the case in the back seats of the latest iX3, although on paper, that car’s boot shrinks from 550 litres to 520 litres in the latest Neue Klasse car.
When will the new BMW iX1 arrive and how much will it cost?
The next iX1 is still more than a year away, with a launch date expected in 2027. That makes it difficult to predict pricing, although given the hotly fought area of the market in which it’ll sit, we could see it creep in under the £40,000 mark. Range-topping dual-motor versions in more lavishly equipped M Sport trim will likely nudge £50,000 or more.
We expect BMW’s plan for the petrol-powered X1 will fit in with the manufacturer’s next-generation internal combustion-engined 3 Series and 5 Series, which will share their Neue Klasse design language with the all-electric i3 and i5 – despite sitting on different platforms.
Even though it’ll gain a similar look to the new iX1, the next internal-combustion X1 should retain its CLAR architecture, meaning buyers will still be offered a mix of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines.
Much of the new technology introduced on Neue Klasse models will still be available on petrol-powered BMWs in future, such as the new iDrive Panoramic dash layout and the latest OS X infotainment – although the HypersonX system will be reserved purely for EVs.
