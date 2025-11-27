Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Lotus Eletre to gain 939bhp plug-in hybrid version in 2026

Almost 1,000bhp and over 200 miles of pure-electric range are in store for the Eletre PHEV

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Nov 2025
Lotus Eletre - front cornering

The Eletre marked a significant shift for Lotus in 2022 as the Norfolk sports car company’s first all-electric SUV. Now the flagship model is set to gain a plug-in hybrid powertrain - the first time the technology has ever been used in a Lotus. 

Within Lotus’ Q4 financial results statement, the firm confirmed the new Lotus Eletre PHEV model is coming within the next few months. Lotus also gave us some technical details, stating that the car will sit on a 900V hybrid platform that “provides a combined driving range of over 1,000km, as well as industry leading Dual Hyper Charging technology”.

The plug-in hybrid system has already been developed for other models owned by Lotus’ parent company, Geely. We expect it to be the same one utilised in the new Zeekr 9X, a luxury SUV that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and three electric motors for a total output of 1,381bhp and 1,410Nm of torque. Electric power comes from a huge (for a plug-in hybrid) 70kWh battery which affords up to 220 miles of EV range under China’s CLTC tests. 

In an earnings call with Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng, Lotus told us to expect “race-level chassis tuning” from the 900V hybrid platform. It’ll feature air suspension and a 48V active stabiliser to help counter body roll. The PHEV should also provide a maximum total range over 1,000km (621 miles) with a full fuel tank and battery.

The specification of the powertrain used in the Eletre should be toned down slightly compared with the version in the Zeekr 9X. Lotus says there’ll be 939bhp on tap, making it more powerful than the most-potent electric version of the Eletre, which has 905bhp. 

Lotus will reveal the plug-in hybrid Eletre at a January preview event in 2026 ahead of a market launch in China early next year. European market launches, including the UK, are set to follow soon after. 

Another hybrid Lotus will also be launched in 2027, currently codenamed ‘Vision X’. It’ll employ similar technology to the Eletre plug-in hybrid but in a smaller size car - giving Lotus a competitor to the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X3

Dreaming of a Lotus sports car? We have several nearly-new Lotus Emiras available to choose from on the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

