New 2024 BMW iX facelift sticks with controversial design

The BMW iX might be one of the more controversial car designs in recent memory, but BMW is sticking to its guns with the all-electric SUV’s facelift. These spy shots might be our first look at the updated iX, but we can already clearly make some of the new styling cues.

The gestation period of the BMW iX was pretty long, the car having been previewed by the 2018 Vision iNext concept before launching in 2021. A facelift arriving in late 2024 would seem appropriate for the iX’s lifecycle, especially with BMW next generation of electric cars sitting on its Neue Klasse platform set to arrive from 2025.

From the spy pictures we can immediately see the blanked off grille will remain the same size and shape - although a central trim piece where the radar system goes has been given a new pattern. The headlights also remain the same except that the running light signature has changed to vertical bars instead of the current car’s horizontal ones. Camouflage covers the front bumper and here we expect to see a new design with a tweak to the side air intakes and lower intakes for better efficiency.

While the rear lights look unchanged from before, there’s a huge mould added to the bumper suggesting a complete change there. We can just about see inside the facelifted iX in the pics and immediately obvious is that the twin 14.5-inch screen setup will remain. The screens will feature the latest BMW iDrive infotainment system, however.

For a large SUV, the iX has an impressive range of up to 380 miles in xDrive50 form with its 105.2kWh battery while lesser models get a 71kWh unit with 264 miles of range. While we don’t expect to see new batteries fitted to the iX, we should see increases in efficiency and range for the new model - to keep pace with the newer, smaller BMW Neue Klasse X SUV.

The current car starts from £77,440 in xDrive40 guise with the range-topping iX M60 priced at £124,605. Pricing will probably increase throughout the iX’s range, keeping it as BMW’s close competitor to the Mercedes EQE SUV, Audi Q8 e-tron and the upcoming Polestar 3.

