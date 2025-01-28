New 2025 BMW iX facelift gets more power and glow-in-the-dark kidney grilles

The new BMW iX is here – and the flagship electric SUV is likely to remain as divisive as ever, with its massive kidney grilles now able to glow in the dark. Other updates include additional styling tweaks, plus, more importantly, big increases in range and power.

Thanks to upgrades in the car’s drive units, advancements in battery technology, more efficient inverter technology, lower rolling-resistance tyres and “friction-optimised” wheel bearings, BMW claims it’s been able to reduce energy consumption by more than eight per cent on the facelifted iX. In fact, there have been enough improvements across the line-up to warrant new model designations.

The xDrive45 now serves as the entry-level iX, and benefits from a new 94.8kWh (usable) battery which delivers around 30 per cent more energy than the 71kWh unit in the xDrive40 it replaces. As a result, the xDrive45 can deliver up to 374 miles of range – more than 100 miles further than its predecessor could muster – and charges at up to 175kW.

Power from the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain has also jumped from 322bhp and 630Nm of torque to 402bhp and 700Nm, cutting the 0-62mph time down from 6.1 to 5.1 seconds.

Next in line is the xDrive60, which replaces the xDrive50, although the usable battery capacity has only increased from 105.2kWh to 109.1kWh. Even so, in tandem with other upgrades, this has allowed the maximum range to jump from 380 to 426 miles, plus there’s now 536bhp and 765Nm on tap for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.