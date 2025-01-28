Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



New 2025 BMW iX facelift gets more power and glow-in-the-dark kidney grilles

The flagship BMW iX EV has gained an array of updates, including a new light design inspired by the brand's Neue Klasse concepts

By:Ellis Hyde
28 Jan 2025
BMW IX facelift - front 33

The new BMW iX is here – and the flagship electric SUV is likely to remain as divisive as ever, with its massive kidney grilles now able to glow in the dark. Other updates include additional styling tweaks, plus, more importantly, big increases in range and power. 

Thanks to upgrades in the car’s drive units, advancements in battery technology, more efficient inverter technology, lower rolling-resistance tyres and “friction-optimised” wheel bearings, BMW claims it’s been able to reduce energy consumption by more than eight per cent on the facelifted iX. In fact, there have been enough improvements across the line-up to warrant new model designations. 

The xDrive45 now serves as the entry-level iX, and benefits from a new 94.8kWh (usable) battery which delivers around 30 per cent more energy than the 71kWh unit in the xDrive40 it replaces. As a result, the xDrive45 can deliver up to 374 miles of range – more than 100 miles further than its predecessor could muster – and charges at up to 175kW. 

Power from the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain has also jumped from 322bhp and 630Nm of torque to 402bhp and 700Nm, cutting the 0-62mph time down from 6.1 to 5.1 seconds. 

Next in line is the xDrive60, which replaces the xDrive50, although the usable battery capacity has only increased from 105.2kWh to 109.1kWh. Even so, in tandem with other upgrades, this has allowed the maximum range to jump from 380 to 426 miles, plus there’s now 536bhp and 765Nm on tap for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.

Finally, the iX M60 is replaced by the M70, which also gets a new 108.9kWh battery that can provide up to 366 miles of range, plus a power boost to 650bhp and 1,100Nm, allowing it to hit 62mph in 3.8 seconds and reach 155mph flat out. Both the xDrive60 and M70 can recharge at up to 195kW. 

BMW IX facelift - rear33

In addition, BMW says it’s optimised the pre-conditioning function for the battery and updated the current control to help charging performance, plus there’s now a physical release button for the charging cable next to the port.

Due to the extra performance and changes in weight distribution caused by the new battery technology, BMW has individually tuned the chassis and suspension on each variant of the iX, and even gone as far as designing a new hydraulic rear axle bearing to maintain the car’s acclaimed balance of ride comfort and agility. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re told there’s now a more noticeable difference to the driving experience when in Sport mode too, with the new iX allowing you to activate the dynamic stability control, should you feel the need to. As you might expect, the highly potent M70 also gets an upgraded M Sport braking system as standard, which will be available as optional extra on other models.

The polarising styling of the iX hasn’t been toned down at all. Indeed, it’s arguably more conspicuous than ever, thanks to the illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grilles that will come as standard on the M70 models and be offered as an option on others. 

There’s a new diagonal pattern on the grille panel, too, which flows into the redesigned headlights. These sport a new lighting signature that resembles those seen on the Neue Klasse concepts from previous years. 

Elsewhere, the front and rear bumpers on even the base model are now more body-coloured for a sportier look, while M Sport variants get new, more aggressive designs at both ends. Wheel sizes range from 20 to 23 inches, and the largest rims feature tyres with integrated foam absorbers to improve noise insulation.  

Ellis Hyde in the BMW IX facelift33

There are several new paint finishes available as well, including some frozen metallic options from the BMW Individual customisation programme, along with Titanium Bronze accents for the xDrive45 and xDrive60. 

The interior hasn’t changed too much, meaning the iX doesn’t feature BMW’s radical new Panoramic iDrive set-up that was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas earlier this month. Instead, it sticks with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch central touchscreen housed in a single curved panel, while on the centre console is the familiar rotary controller that we recently learned the brand is set to axe.

However, the new iX does come as standard with a Harman Kardon surround sound system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights and adaptive cruise control as part of the ‘Driving Assistant Plus’ package, and welcome and goodbye light animations. 

M Sport trim will now add M Sport multifunction seats that are designed to provide more lateral support, and have longer bases for extra leg support. These come with leather alternative upholstery as standard, although natural leather will also be available. An M Sport leather steering wheel and pedals, two-tone instrument panel with M logo, dark silver trim and gloss black centre console are thrown in, too. 

The selection of driver assistance systems on offer will include ‘Highway Assistant’ with Level 2 automated driving capability, meaning steering on the motorway can be handled at speeds up to 81mph. The system also includes an active lane change assistant with eye activation. ‘Parking Assistant Professional’ will also be available, allowing the driver to control parking and other low-speed manoeuvres via their smartphone.

Prices for the new BMW iX start from £74,400 – up from £70,985 for the out-going version, though that’s not surprising considering the larger battery and additional equipment on the new xDrive45. Meanwhile the xDrive60 comes in at £92,200, and the hugely potent M70 version is priced from £113,300.

Click here for our list of the longest-range electric cars...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

