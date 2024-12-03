Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 BMW iX to undergo a thorough overhaul 

Incremental changes for BMW’s brilliant electric luxury SUV could add up to create an even more compelling package

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Dec 2024
BMW iX prototype - front8

BMW has teased the first official images of its updated iX SUV that’s due in showrooms next year. The striking model has been a technical flagship for the company since its introduction in 2021, employing advanced manufacturing techniques to the chassis and electric powertrain. To keep the BMW iX at the top of the curve, the brand is planning a range of updates around its battery, electric motors and tech, alongside some subtle styling tweaks. 

Changes will start with the battery, which is said to have more cells and therefore an even higher capacity than the 111.5kWh unit fitted to today’s high-spec model. BMW hasn’t said specifically how much the battery pack will grow, but has confirmed a 10 per cent increase in overall efficiency, thanks to elements such as friction-reducing wheel bearings and lower rolling-resistance tyres.

The suspension will also be tweaked to suit the different powertrain options, to offer an even more finely honed balance between power and control than the already impressive current generation. BMW has also designed a new hydraulic rear axle bearing to help achieve this. 

We do expect a bit more power and torque from the available powertrain options, which currently offer between 321bhp and 610bhp. To reflect the extra performance, BMW will introduce a new naming structure that will likely also be applied to the brand’s future electric cars

However, the iX’s most divisive element will likely still be its styling, because the new model promises only subtle changes over the controversial original. As with the latest BMW X3, the kidney grille could feature diagonal strake sections that are joined by fresh, simplified headlights. 

Beyond these small exterior changes, though, it’s unlikely that the main bumpers and wheel designs will alter much, if at all. Models fitted with the upgraded M Sport braking system will be signified by new red calipers. It’s also expected that the M Sport trim line will see a greater level of distinction inside, with a three-spoke steering wheel and fresh, more technical fabric and leather trim options. 

Otherwise, the iX will likely bring a subtle but welcome set of upgrades for a model that continues to be BMW’s flagship electric SUV priced from around the same £70,000 price point as before  – until a new generation all-electric X5 arrives in a few years’ time. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

