The Audi line-up is going through a substantial reshuffle, not just with the arrival of some all-new pure-electric models, and next generations of its established and popular models. From now, all of Audi’s electric cars will have even numbers in their names, while combustion-engine cars will get the odd numbers. Don’t worry, we’re still trying to make sense of it ourselves, but here are all the new models we know are coming soon from Audi.

Best new Audis coming soon

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Audi A5

As we understand it, the A4 name will eventually be worn by an all-electric, BMW i4-rivalling saloon. As a result, the brand’s combustion-powered compact executive saloon and estate – and rival to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class – has been renamed as the A5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s the Sportback-style A5 saloon or a more practical A5 Avant estate. Engine options range from a 148bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol to a 364bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol in the much sportier S5. Standard kit on every model includes an 11.9-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, 14.5-inch central touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control. Prices start from £41,950.

Audi A6 e-tron

The BMW i5 will have to keep an eye out for the sleek Audi A6 e-tron, which (like the A5) is also available as a coupe-inspired Sportback saloon and a good old-fashioned Avant family estate car. Like the Q6 e-tron SUV, the A6 uses the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) underpinnings, which have been co-developed with Porsche, and means the new Audi shares a considerable amount with the new Porsche Macan Electric.