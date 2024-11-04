Best new Audis coming soon
Audi is set to launch new model after new model over the coming years, and here’s what we know about them so far
The Audi line-up is going through a substantial reshuffle, not just with the arrival of some all-new pure-electric models, and next generations of its established and popular models. From now, all of Audi’s electric cars will have even numbers in their names, while combustion-engine cars will get the odd numbers. Don’t worry, we’re still trying to make sense of it ourselves, but here are all the new models we know are coming soon from Audi.
Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...
Audi A5
As we understand it, the A4 name will eventually be worn by an all-electric, BMW i4-rivalling saloon. As a result, the brand’s combustion-powered compact executive saloon and estate – and rival to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class – has been renamed as the A5.
There’s the Sportback-style A5 saloon or a more practical A5 Avant estate. Engine options range from a 148bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol to a 364bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol in the much sportier S5. Standard kit on every model includes an 11.9-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, 14.5-inch central touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control. Prices start from £41,950.
Audi A6 e-tron
The BMW i5 will have to keep an eye out for the sleek Audi A6 e-tron, which (like the A5) is also available as a coupe-inspired Sportback saloon and a good old-fashioned Avant family estate car. Like the Q6 e-tron SUV, the A6 uses the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) underpinnings, which have been co-developed with Porsche, and means the new Audi shares a considerable amount with the new Porsche Macan Electric.
The A6 e-tron (both saloon and Avant versions) is available with a 75.8kWh and 94.9kWh battery, plus single or dual-motor powertrains. The larger battery is good for up to 463 miles of range, depending on the bodystyle, meanwhile the S6 is packing two motors for 542bhp, quattro all-wheel drive and a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds. Prices start from £62,500 – more than £5,000 less than the BMW i5.
Audi A7
The new Audi A7 is due to arrive in 2025, and as you might have guessed, it’ll essentially be the replacement for the outgoing, combustion-powered A6 executive saloon and estate. Despite the name change, this will continue to be Audi’s rival to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, and under the bonnet is likely to be a range of hybrid-assisted engines.
Audi Q3
The next generation of the popular Audi Q3 is expected to arrive in early 2025, and will be one of the last cars the brand launches featuring an internal-combustion engine. The line-up should include both petrol and diesel options, likely with mild-hybrid assistance, plus the Volkswagen Group’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain already in use by the latest VW Tiguan and new Cupra Terramar. The set-up can produce up to 268bhp, and offers over 70 miles of pure-electric driving range.
Audi Q5
The third-generation Audi Q5 aims to build on the massive success of its predecessor, with a fresh new look, tech-filled interior and engine options. The ‘Digital Stage’ dashboard design includes an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch central touchscreen in one curved panel, plus a separate 10.9-inch display for the passenger. The mid-size SUV is currently available with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, and there’s a fiery SQ5 model with 362bhp too. Prices start from £49,950.
Audi Q6 e-tron
Audi now has three electric SUVs in its line-up: the flagship Q8 e-tron, the compact Q4 e-tron and, bridging the gap between them, the latest addition, the Q6 e-tron. It’s the brand’s first model to use the PPE architecture and is offered in either a regular SUV bodystyle or as a rakish Sportback coupe-SUV. There’s also a selection of single-motor, rear-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrains available, including a high-performance SQ6 model that pumps out 510bhp. Prices start from £60,700.
Which new Audi model are you most looking forward to seeing on the road? Let us know in the comments below...