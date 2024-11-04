We recently learned that Skoda’s small and popular petrol-powered cars – the Fabia, Scala and Kamiq – are all going to be sticking around until the end of the decade, due to the slowdown in demand for electric cars. However the much-loved brand has still got EVs of various sizes in the pipeline, and it plans to launch a whole raft of new pure-electric models in the very near future.

Best new Skodas coming soon

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Skoda Elroq

We’re huge fans of the Skoda Enyaq, in fact we think it’s one of the best family SUVs on the market right now, electric or otherwise. So naturally we’re very excited about the follow-up: the new Skoda Elroq. This is the first model to employ Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, and is the brand’s first compact electric SUV, meaning it competes against the Kia EV3, Hyundai Kona Electric and many others. The Elroq undercuts most of them with its starting price of £31,500, and can offer up to 260 miles of range too.

Skoda Epiq

The Skoda Epiq will be an even smaller, even more affordable electric SUV than the Elroq, and it’s likely to arrive in 2025. A concept model was unveiled earlier this year, and we understand that the design, including the interior, is pretty close to the production version. Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer described the Epiq to us as “offering a spacious interior within a compact interior, all at an attractive price”. That price, by the way, could be in the region of £22,000.

Skoda all-electric estate

Skoda knows how to make a great estate car, as demonstrated by the Octavia and Superb wagons, so it’s no surprise that the brand is making an electric family wagon too. It’ll measure roughly 4.7 metres long – around the same length as the Octavia Estate – but should provide more interior space thanks to VW’s MEB EV-dedicated platform.

Skoda entry-level EV

If the Elroq and Epiq’s price tags are still a little rich for you, Skoda is also said to be working on a sub-£20,000 electric car that could be with us as early as 2026. It’s expected to be built in India to help bring the cost down, and may use a shortened version of the MEB Entry platform that the Epiq will sit on, as well as the forthcoming VW ID.2 and Cupra Raval.

Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Of course, it’s not all about EVs at Skoda. The new hot version of our Large SUV of the Year features the same turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine as the Golf GTI, spitting out 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. It also gets all-wheel drive, so it can hit 62mph in 6.4 seconds, but it’s still a versatile family car, because the new Kodiaq vRS is only available with seven seats. There’s potential for a high-performance Skoda Superb vRS down the road too.

Skoda Vision 7S

Finally, sitting at the top of Skoda’s EV range will be a large seven-seat SUV based on 2022’s Vision 7S concept. It was used to introduce the new Modern Solid design language to the world, including some of the design elements seen on the Elroq. It also featured a unique ‘6+1’ seating layout, but we’re all but certain the road-going model will have a conventional three-row arrangement, allowing it to serve as a zero-emissions alternative to the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

Which new Skoda model are you most looking forward to seeing out on the road? Let us know in the comments below...