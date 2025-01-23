Big new Skoda 7-seat SUV on track to sit above the Kodiaq from 2026

Skoda has confirmed plans to unveil an all-new, all-electric seven-seat SUV in 2026, and provided us with a sneak peek at the zero-emissions alternative to its existing large family SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq.

We’ve known a range-topping SUV like this was on its way since 2022, when the brand unveiled the Vision 7S concept that also introduced us to a lot of the design characteristics that will be shared by all of Skoda’s EVs. Together, these elements are grouped under Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy.

We’ve already seen how this translates to production with the head-turning Skoda Elroq that should be hitting UK streets very soon, and the changes made to best-selling Skoda Enyaq during its recent, rather extensive facelift.

Vision 7S-inspired design

Based on the shadowy teaser images shared during Skoda’s 2024 financial results presentation, the design of the new 7-seat SUV is staying true to the Vision 7S and will be very close to the exclusive images we created earlier this year.

Up front is the ‘Tech Deck Face’, which is a much slimmer interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille. As with the Elroq and facelifted Enyaq, the panel will be used to house the various sensors, radars and cameras for the car’s driver-assistance systems. The sleek nose also incorporates a segmented, pixel-like daytime running light design clearly visible in the teaser images, and extends onto the front wings.