Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp, all-wheel drive, seven-seat family hauler

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS's power comes from the VW Golf GTI’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vRS - front8

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS has been revealed, and looks ready to set a new lap record for the school run. 

The hot version of our 2024 Large SUV of the Year features the same potent petrol engine as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, but adds all-wheel drive, and curiously, it’ll only be available with seven seats in the UK.

Like its predecessor, the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, however it now delivers 261bhp and 400Nm of torque – 20bhp and 30Nm up from before. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the Czech family hauler to hit 62mph in 6.4 seconds and, flat out, the top speed is 144mph. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As you’d hope, the Kodiaq vRS also benefits from an uprated braking system that uses ventilated discs all round and two-piston calipers up front. Progressive steering features as standard, along with ‘Dynamic Sound Boost’ which is meant to deliver a more intense soundtrack by using a speaker underneath the car.

Meanwhile Skoda’s latest Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus) suspension set-up uses two-valve adaptive dampers to offer control over rebound and compression. There are 15 suspension settings that drivers can either adjust themselves via the touchscreen, or stick with the changes provided by the Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow drive modes. 

Skoda Kodiaq vRS - rear8

To create the sportier look of the Kodiaq vRS, Skoda has added extra gloss black detailing, such as a front grille that now has a horizontal light strip. 20-inch rims feature as standard too, with a polished black finish exclusive to the vRS. Meanwhile the side sills are painted in body colour, as is the new rear bumper, which incorporates a full-width reflector and polished stainless steel exhaust tips. 

Inside, the Kodiaq vRS features black microsuede covering the dashboard, door panels and armrest, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and a set of stainless steel pedal covers. As standard, the sports seats are covered in black microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, but buyers will be able to upgrade to perforated black leather if they wish. 

This being the range-topping model, tech onboard includes a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display and 13-inch central touchscreen - which display a welcome vRS logo when the driver gets in. There’s also a Canton sound system, keyless entry and matrix LED headlights

We don’t expect the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS to go on sale until next year so, understandably, prices haven’t been announced yet. A starting point of around £50,000 or more seems very likely, considering the last one was priced at just over £46,000.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024
Best plug-in hybrids - header image

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially. Here are our electrified favourites
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2024
Best cars for tall people
Best cars for tall people - header image

Best cars for tall people

Are you a taller driver or one who regularly ferries tall passengers around? Here are our top 10 cars for taller people
Best cars & vans
28 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vRS looks ready for launch as it takes to the Nürburgring
2024 Skoda Kodiaq vRS spy shot - dynamic front 3/4

Skoda Kodiaq vRS looks ready for launch as it takes to the Nürburgring

The second-generation Kodiaq will gain a hot vRS flagship
News
23 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month
Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Kodiaq with seven seats for £266 per month

The Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024 is our Deal of the Day for 21 October
News
21 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
News
26 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month

The basic Model 3 still gets plenty of kit, performance and range, but helps keep this lease price low, too
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content