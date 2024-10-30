New Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp, all-wheel drive, seven-seat family hauler

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS has been revealed, and looks ready to set a new lap record for the school run.

The hot version of our 2024 Large SUV of the Year features the same potent petrol engine as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, but adds all-wheel drive, and curiously, it’ll only be available with seven seats in the UK.

Like its predecessor, the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, however it now delivers 261bhp and 400Nm of torque – 20bhp and 30Nm up from before. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the Czech family hauler to hit 62mph in 6.4 seconds and, flat out, the top speed is 144mph.

As you’d hope, the Kodiaq vRS also benefits from an uprated braking system that uses ventilated discs all round and two-piston calipers up front. Progressive steering features as standard, along with ‘Dynamic Sound Boost’ which is meant to deliver a more intense soundtrack by using a speaker underneath the car.

Meanwhile Skoda’s latest Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus) suspension set-up uses two-valve adaptive dampers to offer control over rebound and compression. There are 15 suspension settings that drivers can either adjust themselves via the touchscreen, or stick with the changes provided by the Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow drive modes.

To create the sportier look of the Kodiaq vRS, Skoda has added extra gloss black detailing, such as a front grille that now has a horizontal light strip. 20-inch rims feature as standard too, with a polished black finish exclusive to the vRS. Meanwhile the side sills are painted in body colour, as is the new rear bumper, which incorporates a full-width reflector and polished stainless steel exhaust tips.

Inside, the Kodiaq vRS features black microsuede covering the dashboard, door panels and armrest, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and a set of stainless steel pedal covers. As standard, the sports seats are covered in black microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, but buyers will be able to upgrade to perforated black leather if they wish.

This being the range-topping model, tech onboard includes a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display and 13-inch central touchscreen - which display a welcome vRS logo when the driver gets in. There’s also a Canton sound system, keyless entry and matrix LED headlights.

We don’t expect the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS to go on sale until next year so, understandably, prices haven’t been announced yet. A starting point of around £50,000 or more seems very likely, considering the last one was priced at just over £46,000.

