New 2025 Skoda Enyaq: pricing, specs and fresh look for family-friendly EV

Pricing and specifications for the new Skoda Enyaq have been announced, less than a week after the facelifted version of the popular electric SUV was revealed, featuring a fresh new look, more tech and more range.

The new Enyaq line-up also has a slightly higher starting price of exactly £39,000 – up from £36,970 for the outgoing model. Order books don’t open until 6 March, but when they do, buyers will have a choice of three trim levels – SE L, Edition and SportLine – with hotter vRS models to follow sometime after.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry-level Enyaq 60 features a 59kWh battery that provides up to 268 miles of range, while a rear-mounted e-motor delivers 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. This powertrain is only available in the standard SUV, not the Enyaq Coupe, but the other options are offered in both bodystyles.

Above this is the Enyaq 85, which gets a bigger 77kWh battery good for up to 359 miles in the SUV and 365 miles in the Coupe. Power also jumps to 282bhp and 545Nm of torque, but due to the heavier power pack, 0-62mph still takes the same 8.1 seconds as in the Enyaq 50.

Finally, there’s the all-wheel-drive Enyaq 85x, which adds a second e-motor on the front axle for extra traction. However, while the total power output is the same as in the rear-drive Enyaq 85, the maximum range from the 77kWh battery drops to 332 miles for the SUV and 334 miles for the Coupe.