New 2025 Skoda Enyaq: pricing, specs and fresh look for family-friendly EV

The revised Skoda Enyaq will be available to order from 6 March, with prices set to start from £39,000

By:Ellis Hyde, Jordan Katsianis
13 Jan 2025
2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift - green dynamic front 3/433

Pricing and specifications for the new Skoda Enyaq have been announced, less than a week after the facelifted version of the popular electric SUV was revealed, featuring a fresh new look, more tech and more range.

The new Enyaq line-up also has a slightly higher starting price of exactly £39,000 – up from £36,970 for the outgoing model. Order books don’t open until 6 March, but when they do, buyers will have a choice of three trim levels – SE L, Edition and SportLine – with hotter vRS models to follow sometime after.

The entry-level Enyaq 60 features a 59kWh battery that provides up to 268 miles of range, while a rear-mounted e-motor delivers 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. This powertrain is only available in the standard SUV, not the Enyaq Coupe, but the other options are offered in both bodystyles.

Above this is the Enyaq 85, which gets a bigger 77kWh battery good for up to 359 miles in the SUV and 365 miles in the Coupe. Power also jumps to 282bhp and 545Nm of torque, but due to the heavier power pack, 0-62mph still takes the same 8.1 seconds as in the Enyaq 50.

Finally, there’s the all-wheel-drive Enyaq 85x, which adds a second e-motor on the front axle for extra traction. However, while the total power output is the same as in the rear-drive Enyaq 85, the maximum range from the 77kWh battery drops to 332 miles for the SUV and 334 miles for the Coupe. 

Increases in the new Enyaq’s driving range over its predecessor’s are thanks to its redesigned front end, which is more aerodynamic than before. The bumpers, air curtains and wheel designs have all been updated, but the most obvious change is the new, much slimmer ‘Tech Deck Face’ that was seen first on the recently launched Skoda Elroq.

Specifications

SE L trim will only be available on the Enyaq 60, but even this entry-level model will be equipped with a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a cooled wireless smartphone charging pad, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, an electric tailgate with hands-free opening via the ‘Virtual Pedal’, a rear-view camera, LED lights front and rear, and adaptive cruise control.

Edition trim will be available with the Enyaq 60 and 85 powertrains, and adds £1,100 to the price tag. For that, you’ll get matrix LED headlights, a massaging driver’s seat, adjustable lumbar support for the front passenger’s seat, blinds for the rear windows, and dark chrome exterior trim.

SportLine specification will only be offered with the dual-motor 85x set-up, so prices will start from £48,750. As the name suggests, SportLine models get a sharper look courtesy of new bumpers, gloss black trim and a set of 20-inch black wheels, plus an illuminated ‘Tech-Deck’ grille. Sports suspension is also fitted, while the interior gets sports front seats and a three-spoke steering wheel, a head-up display, area-view camera system and a Canton stereo.

Interested in buying a Skoda Enyaq? Check out our full used buyer's guide here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

