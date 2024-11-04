It’s almost hard to believe that Dacia only arrived in the UK back in 2013, when it was offering the Dacia Sandero for just £5,995 and we were first introduced to the Dacia Duster. Since then, the brand has sold more than 250,000 cars in Britain alone, established a reputation for making affordable, great-value cars, and now has a line-up of five different models. But excitingly, there’s still more to come.

Best new Dacias coming soon

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Dacia Bigster

If the Dacia Duster isn’t quite practical enough for you or your family, then you’ll be wanting its bigger brother, the all-new Bigster: the brand’s first go at a mid-size SUV, meaning it’s a rival to best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

Dacia has worked hard to provide the level of refinement, space and equipment that customers expect from a family SUV, so every model comes with dual displays, dual-zone air-conditioning, and it’s even available with a panoramic sunroof (another first for Dacia).

It’s offered with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, either with front or four-wheel drive, and an all-new full-hybrid powertrain that can return up to 57.6mpg and allows for pure-electric driving around town. The Dacia Bigster goes on sale early next year, and prices will start from under £30,000.

Dacia C-Neo

The ‘C-Neo’ is Dacia’s internal name for a new C-segment hatchback that the brand could pit against hugely important cars like the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf. We know it’ll use the same CMF-B platform as the Bigster, suggesting it’ll also get the same engine options, and that it’s one of two new models Dacia will launch in the C-segment of the market soon. But otherwise very little is known about the car right now.

Dacia Duster

The new third-generation Dacia Duster is not only the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2024, it’s arguably one of this year’s most anticipated cars. This is a fantastic-looking car, with an interior that’s just as bold, and features a revised infotainment system including a new 10.1-inch touchscreen. And yet, prices start from under £19,000 – only slightly more than the model it replaced.