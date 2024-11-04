Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best new Dacias coming soon

Good news, Dacia is expanding its wallet-friendly range even more, with cars both big and small arriving soon

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Nov 2024
Best new Dacias coming soon - header image 5

It’s almost hard to believe that Dacia only arrived in the UK back in 2013, when it was offering the Dacia Sandero for just £5,995 and we were first introduced to the Dacia Duster. Since then, the brand has sold more than 250,000 cars in Britain alone, established a reputation for making affordable, great-value cars, and now has a line-up of five different models. But excitingly, there’s still more to come. 

Best new Dacias coming soon 

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster - reveal blue front5

If the Dacia Duster isn’t quite practical enough for you or your family, then you’ll be wanting its bigger brother, the all-new Bigster: the brand’s first go at a mid-size SUV, meaning it’s a rival to best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

Dacia has worked hard to provide the level of refinement, space and equipment that customers expect from a family SUV, so every model comes with dual displays, dual-zone air-conditioning, and it’s even available with a panoramic sunroof (another first for Dacia).

It’s offered with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, either with front or four-wheel drive, and an all-new full-hybrid powertrain that can return up to 57.6mpg and allows for pure-electric driving around town. The Dacia Bigster goes on sale early next year, and prices will start from under £30,000.

Dacia C-Neo

Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front5

The ‘C-Neo’ is Dacia’s internal name for a new C-segment hatchback that the brand could pit against hugely important cars like the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf. We know it’ll use the same CMF-B platform as the Bigster, suggesting it’ll also get the same engine options, and that it’s one of two new models Dacia will launch in the C-segment of the market soon. But otherwise very little is known about the car right now.

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster Hybrid - front5

The new third-generation Dacia Duster is not only the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year for 2024, it’s arguably one of this year’s most anticipated cars. This is a fantastic-looking car, with an interior that’s just as bold, and features a revised infotainment system including a new 10.1-inch touchscreen. And yet, prices start from under £19,000 – only slightly more than the model it replaced.

The Duster comes as standard with a simple three-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid starter-generator. This TCe 130 engine is paired with a six-speed manual, but is offered with the choice of two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Meanwhile the Duster Hybrid 140 uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, plus an electric motor and a small battery that allows it to spend up to 80 per cent of the time driving around town in EV mode.

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring - front5

The Citroen e-C3 isn’t the only bargain EV headed for our shores in 2024, because after years of deliberation, the Dacia Spring has finally come to Britain and it starts at £14,995. That makes it the cheapest full-blown electric car on sale in the UK, and the second cheapest EV on four wheels behind the Citroen Ami quadricycle. 

In fact, the Dacia Spring competes directly on price with petrol-powered superminis like the Hyundai i10, although it even manages to undercut that by nearly £1,000.

The Spring is a 3.7-metre-long electric city car with an official range of 137 miles, but can cover up to 186 miles on a single charge if you’re just pottering around town. Its styling and interior are inspired by the latest Duster, with material quality also receiving a boost over the model that has been sold in Europe for some time. 

Which new Dacia model are you most looking forward to seeing on the road? Let us know in the comments below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

