Ford may have axed the Mondeo in 2022 and the Fiesta in 2023, and be preparing to retire the Focus next year, but there are some new arrivals coming to the Blue Oval’s European line-up very soon. Here are all of the ones we know about.

Best new Fords coming soon

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Ford Capri

The Ford Capri is back, but not like you may remember it. Rather using the iconic nameplate for a two-door coupe or sports car, it’s been controversially revived for a zero-emissions coupe-SUV heavily based on the all-new Ford Explorer. That includes some of the key body panels, much of the interior layout and the platform, which is actually the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture used by the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.4 and many others.

Right now, two versions of the Capri are available to order. Both are powered by a 77kWh battery, but the ‘Extended Range RWD’ uses a single 282bhp e-motor, which allows for up to 390 miles of range. The ‘Extended Range AWD’ gets a dual-motor set-up and 335bhp, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but limits the range to 348 miles. Prices currently start from £48,075.

Ford Explorer

The new Ford Explorer is key to the company’s ambitious electrification plans in Europe, because it competes in the mid-size SUV segment against cars like the Tesla Model Y, Renault Scenic and mechanically related Skoda Enyaq. This was the company’s first model to utilise the MEB electric-car platform from VW – the same as the Capri uses.