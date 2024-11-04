Best new Fords coming soon
The new, somewhat controversial Ford Capri has been drawing lots of attention, but it’s not the only thing coming soon from Ford
Ford may have axed the Mondeo in 2022 and the Fiesta in 2023, and be preparing to retire the Focus next year, but there are some new arrivals coming to the Blue Oval’s European line-up very soon. Here are all of the ones we know about.
Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...
Ford Capri
The Ford Capri is back, but not like you may remember it. Rather using the iconic nameplate for a two-door coupe or sports car, it’s been controversially revived for a zero-emissions coupe-SUV heavily based on the all-new Ford Explorer. That includes some of the key body panels, much of the interior layout and the platform, which is actually the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture used by the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.4 and many others.
Right now, two versions of the Capri are available to order. Both are powered by a 77kWh battery, but the ‘Extended Range RWD’ uses a single 282bhp e-motor, which allows for up to 390 miles of range. The ‘Extended Range AWD’ gets a dual-motor set-up and 335bhp, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but limits the range to 348 miles. Prices currently start from £48,075.
Ford Explorer
The new Ford Explorer is key to the company’s ambitious electrification plans in Europe, because it competes in the mid-size SUV segment against cars like the Tesla Model Y, Renault Scenic and mechanically related Skoda Enyaq. This was the company’s first model to utilise the MEB electric-car platform from VW – the same as the Capri uses.
The right version of the Explorer offers up to 374 miles of range, meanwhile standard kit will include a heated steering wheel and massaging seats, climate control, keyless entry, and a 15-inch touchscreen that tints to reveal an extra storage cubby. Behind the Explorer’s tailgate there’s a 450-litre boot – bigger than the Mach-E’s, but around 100 litres down on the ID.4’s. Prices start from £39,875.
Ford Mustang
Few last hurrahs will be able to match the one planned for the Ford Mustang. Likely to be the last petrol-guzzing version of the famous muscle car, the latest Mustang is offered exclusively with 5.0-litre V8 firepower, producing 439bhp in base form and 446bhp in the high-performance Dark Horse version. So the new model’s exhaust note sounds reassuringly old-school, then.
The new Mustang is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic – and those choosing three pedals get rev-matching on downshifts as standard, for perfect V8 exhaust blips. Other features include a mechanical limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension and a thoroughly modern interior with two large displays. The Dark Horse edition gets a different six-speed ‘box from Tremec, unique suspension geometry, a Torsen limited-slip diff, extra chassis bracing and Brembo brakes.
Ford Mustang GTD
Before you make the same joke everyone does, no, this is not a diesel. This is Ford’s most extreme version of the new Mustang, packing a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 that’s expected to pump out over 800bhp, revs to 7,500rpm and sends all that firepower to the rear wheels only via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a limited-slip differential. The car even uses some technology banned from international motorsport, but all of that comes at a price: £315,000.
Ford Puma Gen-E
The Ford Puma was the best-selling car in the UK in 2023, so it makes perfect sense that Ford would want to capitalise on its success and broaden the appeal of its fantastic small SUV by introducing an all-electric version to go up against the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot E-2008 and forthcoming Renault 4. Officially named the Ford Puma Gen-E, we know it’ll be revealed sometime this year, however the exact date remains under wraps for now.
Ford Ranger PHEV
The hugely capable Ford Ranger is only available with diesel power at the moment, but there’s a new plug-in hybrid version coming that will hopefully address the best-selling pick-up truck’s uneconomical reputation. The first-ever Ranger PHEV uses an 11.8kWh battery that Ford says is good for up to 27 miles of pure-electric driving, or can be used to power tools and appliances – ideal if you’re caught short of power on a work site. The maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg is impressive too, because it’s the same as the diesel models.
Which new Ford model are you most looking forward to seeing on the road? Let us know in the comments below...