Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best new Fords coming soon

The new, somewhat controversial Ford Capri has been drawing lots of attention, but it’s not the only thing coming soon from Ford

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Nov 2024
Best new Fords coming soon - header image 7

Ford may have axed the Mondeo in 2022 and the Fiesta in 2023, and be preparing to retire the Focus next year, but there are some new arrivals coming to the Blue Oval’s European line-up very soon. Here are all of the ones we know about.

Best new Fords coming soon 

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...

Ford Capri

Ford Capri - front7

The Ford Capri is back, but not like you may remember it. Rather using the iconic nameplate for a two-door coupe or sports car, it’s been controversially revived for a zero-emissions coupe-SUV heavily based on the all-new Ford Explorer. That includes some of the key body panels, much of the interior layout and the platform, which is actually the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture used by the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.4 and many others.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Right now, two versions of the Capri are available to order. Both are powered by a 77kWh battery, but the ‘Extended Range RWD’ uses a single 282bhp e-motor, which allows for up to 390 miles of range. The ‘Extended Range AWD’ gets a dual-motor set-up and 335bhp, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but limits the range to 348 miles. Prices currently start from £48,075.

Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer - main image7

The new Ford Explorer is key to the company’s ambitious electrification plans in Europe, because it competes in the mid-size SUV segment against cars like the Tesla Model Y, Renault Scenic and mechanically related Skoda Enyaq. This was the company’s first model to utilise the MEB electric-car platform from VW – the same as the Capri uses. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The right version of the Explorer offers up to 374 miles of range, meanwhile standard kit will include a heated steering wheel and massaging seats, climate control, keyless entry, and a 15-inch touchscreen that tints to reveal an extra storage cubby. Behind the Explorer’s tailgate there’s a 450-litre boot – bigger than the Mach-E’s, but around 100 litres down on the ID.4’s. Prices start from £39,875. 

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front tracking7

Few last hurrahs will be able to match the one planned for the Ford Mustang. Likely to be the last petrol-guzzing version of the famous muscle car, the latest Mustang is offered exclusively with 5.0-litre V8 firepower, producing 439bhp in base form and 446bhp in the high-performance Dark Horse version. So the new model’s exhaust note sounds reassuringly old-school, then.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Mustang is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic – and those choosing three pedals get rev-matching on downshifts as standard, for perfect V8 exhaust blips. Other features include a mechanical limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension and a thoroughly modern interior with two large displays. The Dark Horse edition gets a different six-speed ‘box from Tremec, unique suspension geometry, a Torsen limited-slip diff, extra chassis bracing and Brembo brakes.

Ford Mustang GTD

Ford Mustang GTD front 3/47

Before you make the same joke everyone does, no, this is not a diesel. This is Ford’s most extreme version of the new Mustang, packing a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 that’s expected to pump out over 800bhp, revs to 7,500rpm and sends all that firepower to the rear wheels only via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a limited-slip differential. The car even uses some technology banned from international motorsport, but all of that comes at a price: £315,000.

Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford Puma Gen-E spy shot - front 3/47

The Ford Puma was the best-selling car in the UK in 2023, so it makes perfect sense that Ford would want to capitalise on its success and broaden the appeal of its fantastic small SUV by introducing an all-electric version to go up against the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot E-2008 and forthcoming Renault 4. Officially named the Ford Puma Gen-E, we know it’ll be revealed sometime this year, however the exact date remains under wraps for now.

Ford Ranger PHEV

Ford Ranger PHEV - front tracking7

The hugely capable Ford Ranger is only available with diesel power at the moment, but there’s a new plug-in hybrid version coming that will hopefully address the best-selling pick-up truck’s uneconomical reputation. The first-ever Ranger PHEV uses an 11.8kWh battery that Ford says is good for up to 27 miles of pure-electric driving, or can be used to power tools and appliances – ideal if you’re caught short of power on a work site. The maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg is impressive too, because it’s the same as the diesel models.

Which new Ford model are you most looking forward to seeing on the road? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
4 Nov 2024
New Ford Ranger EV will be a ‘game changer’ when it arrives in 2027
Ford Ranger PHEV plugged in to charger

New Ford Ranger EV will be a ‘game changer’ when it arrives in 2027

We can expect Ford’s mid-size electric pickup to launch in the next few years
News
1 Nov 2024
Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new
Best fun cars - header image

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new

These fun cars can put a smile on your face, as well as get you from A to B
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2024
Ford Capri review
Ford Capri - front

Ford Capri review

This is no sports car, nor even a retro reboot – rather a capable, refined and well-built EV that happens to sport a controversial name
In-depth reviews
29 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Fuel duty frozen, but new car buyers hit by VED hikes
Parliament

Fuel duty frozen, but new car buyers hit by VED hikes

Labour’s first budget spares drivers at the pumps, while industry raises investment fears
News
31 Oct 2024
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - front tracking

Renault 5 review

The retro-inspired Renault 5 electric supermini is well-priced, nice to drive, and has great tech
In-depth reviews
31 Oct 2024
New Hyundai Inster 2024 review: quirky EV is appealing despite its high price
Hyundai Inster - front

New Hyundai Inster 2024 review: quirky EV is appealing despite its high price

The new Hyundai Inster EV is fun to drive, has plenty of space and is well equipped
Road tests
1 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content