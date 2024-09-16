Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Ford Ranger PHEV is Europe’s first plug-in hybrid pick-up

The hybrid Ford Ranger can provide 27 miles of EV range or act as a mobile generator in remote spots

By:Richard Ingram
16 Sep 2024
Ford Ranger PHEV - front tracking9

The new Ford Ranger PHEV has been revealed at the IAA commercial vehicle show in Hanover, Germany. It’s Europe’s first plug-in hybrid pick-up truck, boasting 27 miles of zero-emissions range and the ability to act as an off-grid generator. First cars will arrive early next year.

The news of an electrified Ranger broke last year, but only now has Ford pulled off the covers properly – releasing all the tech specs for its plug-in pick-up. As suspected, the vehicle uses a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, mated to an 11.8kWh battery and single electric motor. Together, the system can send up to 275bhp and 690Nm of torque through an e-4WD system.

A selection of drive modes will be offered, allowing owners to choose how and when to deploy any remaining charge. Each of the Auto EV, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge modes is largely self explanatory – the last of which uses the engine to top up the car’s high-voltage battery.

Ford Ranger PHEV - dashboard9

Ford says the relatively small battery can not only drive the vehicle for extended periods without using the engine, but also enables the maker to add its ‘Pro Power Onboard’ system to the car. This can power tools up to 6.9kW – eliminating the need for an external generator. Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe said: “With Pro Power Onboard for the first time, Ranger owners can power their work sites and campsites easily.” 

On the outside, the Ranger PHEV looks identical to the standard model, apart from some new badges and an additional flap for the charging port, situated next to the fuel filler cap above the rear wheelarch. The usual XLT and Wildtrak models will be offered, as well as a PHEV-exclusive Stormtrak launch edition. This version gets 18-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED lights, Chill Grey paint and a decal kit, as well as unique interior materials and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo. 

The combination of the petrol unit and electric powertrain means the PHEV will be the torquiest Ranger you can buy. Maximum towing capacity stands at 3,500kg – the same as the diesel. 

The Ranger PHEV will be built in South Africa and first customer deliveries are expected in the spring. Ford hasn’t announced a price for the plug-in pick-up, but naturally we expect a premium over the comparable diesel version. That said, business owners and company bosses looking to run one as a company car could save thousands thanks to a projected Benefit-in-Kind tax rate as low as 14 per cent.

Now read more about the best plug-in hybrids to buy...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

