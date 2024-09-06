Ferrari Elettrica: official glimpse of Italian brand’s first EV promised for October
It appears the full reveal of Ferrari’s first fully electric car will take place next spring
Ferrari has revealed more details on its upcoming Elettrica at its Q1 earnings call - saying that the unveiling of its first all-electric car will take place in three stages.
The supercar manufacturer previously suggested during a shareholder meeting earlier this year that we could see the full launch of the car at its Capital Markets Day on October 9. Now, it’s been confirmed that that date will host the first part of the ‘Elettrica’ unveiling, focusing on what Ferrari calls the EV’s "technological heart".
Sharing the news, CEO Benedetto Vigna added that the second part of the reveal will be the “look and feel of the interior design concept” in early 2026, followed by the unveiling of the whole car in the spring. Vigna added that customers should expect deliveries of the Elettrica to commence a few months later, in October 2026.
Ferrari’s first EV: what’s it going to be called?
We have a good idea of what Ferrari’s new electric car will be called, thanks to various mentions of ‘Elettrica’ at a shareholder meeting. However, the name still hasn’t been confirmed. There’s no deep meaning or historical reference to the word, because it simply means ‘electric’ in Italian. And Ferrari choosing to name its car this way is hardly surprising from the brand that launched some awe-inspiring cars with unimaginative names, including ‘The Ferrari’, ‘812 Superfast’ and ‘12Cilindri’.
Ferrari Elettrica: how will the brand's first EV sound?
Thanks to a few patent filings, we have an idea as to the sound Ferrari will aim for with its inaugural EV.
The patents describe Ferrari’s plans to create what is essentially a fake gearshift and have ‘audio files’ that correspond. The idea behind incorporating gearshifts in an EV (which is likely just to have a single-speed transmission) is to improve driver-involvement - as we’ve seen already on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch.
Backing this up, Ferrari’s patent states that “although the electric powertrain systems tendentially allow to improve performance, the pilot's involvement is reduced, such as which gear to use when entering a curve, or the feeling of detachment given by the torque pick-up when upshifting during acceleration or downshifting during deceleration”.
As for what kind of sound the Elettrica will pump through its speakers, Ferrari doesn’t go into such detail - although it does say the driver will be able to select “historical, modern or futuristic, adrenaline-filled, relaxed sound”. The reference to ‘historical’ is likely to pique the most interest given Ferrari’s back catalogue of V8 and V12 engines. One of the patent images shows a gearshift paddle on the steering column, just as you’d get in an internal-combustion-engined car.
Ferrari Elettrica: what will it look like?
Prototypes of the new EV have been spotted testing several times already, all wearing similar camouflage. Despite having some body panels and rear lights taken from a Maserati Levante, the test car has been modified extensively to fit not only Ferrari’s electric powertrain, but also a lower and more driver-focused chassis.
Ferrari hasn’t said what segment the new EV will compete in, although we strongly suspect it will be pitched as an alternative to the Ferrari Purosangue, given its four-door practicality and size.
The test car also provides some clues as to what’s in store for Ferrari’s electric car in terms of design. The headlights look like they’ve been taken from the Roma, and the tail-lights and boot lid are from the Levante. But the flared front wings are unique to the Ferrari and feature a more streamlined profile than the Purosangue’s. The front bumper showcases an open and aggressive style; we assume the side air intakes will help to cool the front brakes, which we expect will have carbon-ceramic discs. Sitting over those brakes are a set of massive 24-inch wheels.
Ferrari Elettrica: what technical details do we know so far?
During Ferrari’s 2024 results presentation, when it celebrated registering a profit of more than 1.56bn Euros (roughly £1.26bn) – a 21 per cent increase over 2023 – CEO Benedetto Vigna also linked the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, with its 800V architecture and self-charging hybrid system, to the firm’s electric plan moving forward.
He said: “The will to progress that has always characterized Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building; in our products, best highlighted by the new supercar, the Ferrari F80; and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.”
“It will be an important moment in our history. For the first time we will have three kinds of traction: ICE, hybrid and electric,” added Vigna.
The ‘E-Cells Lab’ Ferrari is building is expected to open its production line this year. The company is planning on producing electric motors and key powertrain components in-house, although batteries are expected to be sourced from external suppliers.
The new electric vehicle is likely to be lower than its V12-powered Purosangue sibling, though, with the photos suggesting the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain, which will make it all-wheel drive, too.
Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of fully active suspension and rear-wheel steering to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.
Are you excited for Ferrari's first electric car? Tell us in the comments section below...
