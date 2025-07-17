You’re looking at an all-electric version of the funky Ford Bronco off-roader. But it’s not, if you’re wondering, designed for Mulholland drive or the Moab, but megacities like Shanghai. That’s because this new model has been designed specifically for the Chinese market, yet we think it should really be coming here too.

Officially called the ‘Ford Bronco New Energy’, this large SUV has been built as part of Ford’s joint venture with the Chinese-owned Jiangling Motors group. As such, it doesn’t feature a thirsty four-cylinder or V6 petrol engine as it does in the US, but an all-electric powertrain with the option of a range-extender hybrid too.

So while it’s all-but impossible to legislate the American Ford Bronco in the UK and Europe thanks to our strict emissions regulations, this model seems to solve the problem by going straight in for a much cleaner electric powertrain.

In terms of size, the Bronco New Energy is just over five metres long and a touch under two metres wide, making it around 250mm longer than a Land Rover Defender, but marginally narrower. Also like a Defender, the electric Bronco features a car-like unibody construction, rather than the American Bronco’s ladder frame.