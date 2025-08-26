This is the Land Rover Defender V8 Churchill Edition – a limited run of 10 cars paying tribute to the British wartime prime minister’s Land Rover Series I, which was gifted to him in 1954. Three bodystyles are available and all cars feature Bronze Green paint with Bridge of Weir leather inside.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Based on the classic Defender, which went out of production in 2016, the Churchill is offered in a choice of 90 or 110 bodystyles, with the former available either as a Station Wagon or a Soft Top. Land Rover says every model is “comprehensively rebuilt and re-engineered for comfort and performance” featuring the familiar 399bhp 5.0-litre petrol V8, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Prices start from a not inconsequential £232,500 (excluding VAT). If you’re interested in a more accessible route to Land Rover ownership, our Buy A Car service currently has new examples of the Defender available from £60,000, a tidy saving on list price.

What makes the Churchill Edition stand out?

That green paint has apparently been “carefully matched to the original vehicle” by the experts at Classic Works. The look is complimented by galvanised exterior elements and 16-inch heavy-duty steel wheels. The cars get a mesh grille and matt-black headlight surrounds, plus bespoke badging and ‘UKE 80’ decals on the wings; matching the numberplate fitted to Winston Churchill’s old car.