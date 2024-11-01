New Ford Ranger EV will be a ‘game changer’ when it arrives in 2027

A new Ford Ranger EV is on the way to rival the likes of the Maxus T90 EV and Isuzu D-Max BEV. The all-electric pick-up truck is being developed by a ‘skunkworks’ team in California with a new platform and is set to launch in 2027.

Ford currently has the F-150 Lightning as its sole pure-electric pick-up and while no mention of UK availability has been made on the Ranger-sized model, we expect it to continue the American firm’s dominance of the mid-size pick-up in Britain.

Ford CEO Jim Farley let slip some details on the new electric truck at a recent Q3 earnings call. “In 40 years in the industry, I’ve seen a lot of game changer products, but the midsize electric pick-up designed by our California team has got to be one of the most exciting. It’s [an] incredible package and consumer technology for a segment we know well. It matches the cost structure of any Chinese auto manufacturer building in Mexico in the future.”

Rather than use an adaptation of a internal-combustion engined truck’s platform, like the F-150 Lightning, a new platform will be developed for the Ranger EV. The partnership between Volkswagen and Ford on the current Amarok and Ranger trucks isn’t expected to extend to this new model.

The current Ranger has been already electrified with plug-in hybrid power, though an 11.8kWh battery only provides 27 miles of electric-only range in the model. While technical details are still a way off, we expect the Ranger EV should be able to put up a fight against the Maxus T90 EV’s 220-mile range.

