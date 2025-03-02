Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal Alert! Five grand off this hybrid, four-wheel drive Nissan X-Trail

The well-equipped Nissan X-Trail looks even better value with a £5,000 saving in the spring sale

By:Antony Ingram
2 Mar 2025
Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - full front
  • Mid-range Tekna trim with 19-inch alloys and a head-up display
  • e-Power hybrid and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive
  • More than £5,000 off the RRP
  • It's the Auto Express spring sale!

It took a while for car manufacturers to electrify their seven-seat offerings, but as the saying goes, better late than never. In the Nissan range, seven seats means opting for the X-Trail SUV, and wouldn’t you know it, but it’s also available in e-Power hybrid form.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ordinarily, such a car would set you back more than £46,000 in Tekna trim, but in the Auto Express spring sale, that same car will cost you just a shade over £41,500, a saving of more than £5,000 off the recommended retail price.

£5,060 to be precise, taking the total figure down to £41,540, for a brand new X-Trail e-Power Tekna, using Nissan’s clever 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol hybrid drivetrain. Not just e-Power either, but e-4ORCE, which means this one is also four-wheel drive, though the name’s awkward enough that you’d probably just tell people it’s “the 4x4 one”.

Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - cabin

As the top engine in the X-Trail it delivers 210bhp and will whisk you from 0-62mph in 7.2 seconds. The rear axle gets its own electric motor which means it can kick in quickly if you find yourself short of traction, while we’ve found the e-Power setup in general to be pretty good at blending petrol and electric power for a smooth drive.

In theory it’s also good for 44.8mpg combined, which doesn’t sound like a lot in this day and age but isn’t bad for a car of the X-Trail’s size, and if you spend a lot of time in town, electric running should bump that figure up a bit too. Tekna trim meanwhile is the third step up the five-tier range, and gets kit such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, tri-zone air conditioning, a glass roof, heated seats in the first two rows, and a head-up display as standard. Not bad at all for just over £41,000.

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Nissan X-Trail sale deal

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

