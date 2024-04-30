New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek is a more adventurous family SUV
Wipe-clean seats and a hybrid 4x4 system aim to take drivers further off the beaten track than ever before
Family SUV buyers aren’t famed for taking their 4x4s up mountains or through rutted ravines. But at least one maker reckons there’s a market for rough and ready off-roaders – and the Nissan X-Trail N-Trek is proof.
Slotting in between the existing X-Trail N-Connecta and Tekna trims, N-Trek cars get protective plates for the front and rear bumpers, integrated fog lamps and new 18-inch wheels. Gloss black wing mirrors and dark roof rails also feature, while a choice of paint finishes – including a selection of two-tone options – are also available.
The changes continue inside, where you’ll find water-resistant, wipe-clean seats, which Nissan claims “reflects the adventurous spirit of N-Trek buyers”. It says customers – who are apparently likely to be trail runners or mountain bikers, can “jump into their N-Trek with less concern for the upholstery”. It also mentions “splashing in muddy puddles with the kids”, if that’s your weekend vibe.
Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President Marketing & Mobility AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania), said: “We started the development of the X-Trail N-Trek with the simple motto: ‘Let’s Get Dirty’. It captures the spirit of a core group of X-Trail customers who embrace adventure, the outdoors and want to use their vehicle to enjoy time and adventures together.”
Available with five or seven seats, the N-Trek also gets rubber floor mats and a reversible boot liner. Options include towbars, bike racks, and a cargo-area organiser, apparently.
Despite its off-road ready appearance, not every X-Trail N-Trek version gets all-wheel drive. There’s a choice of e-POWER and e-4ORCE powertrains – the latter featuring four-wheel drive. Both use the brand’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine, unchanged from what’s available elsewhere in the X-Trail line-up.
Prices haven’t been announced, but given the model’s positioning within the range, we’d expect a five-seat 2WD N-Trek to cost around £41,000, with the e-4ORCE version adding a premium of roughly £2,000. Upgrading to the seven-seat model is likely to cost £1,000.
