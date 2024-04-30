New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek is a more adventurous family SUV

Family SUV buyers aren’t famed for taking their 4x4s up mountains or through rutted ravines. But at least one maker reckons there’s a market for rough and ready off-roaders – and the Nissan X-Trail N-Trek is proof.

Slotting in between the existing X-Trail N-Connecta and Tekna trims, N-Trek cars get protective plates for the front and rear bumpers, integrated fog lamps and new 18-inch wheels. Gloss black wing mirrors and dark roof rails also feature, while a choice of paint finishes – including a selection of two-tone options – are also available.

The changes continue inside, where you’ll find water-resistant, wipe-clean seats, which Nissan claims “reflects the adventurous spirit of N-Trek buyers”. It says customers – who are apparently likely to be trail runners or mountain bikers, can “jump into their N-Trek with less concern for the upholstery”. It also mentions “splashing in muddy puddles with the kids”, if that’s your weekend vibe.

Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President Marketing & Mobility AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania), said: “We started the development of the X-Trail N-Trek with the simple motto: ‘Let’s Get Dirty’. It captures the spirit of a core group of X-Trail customers who embrace adventure, the outdoors and want to use their vehicle to enjoy time and adventures together.”

Available with five or seven seats, the N-Trek also gets rubber floor mats and a reversible boot liner. Options include towbars, bike racks, and a cargo-area organiser, apparently.

Despite its off-road ready appearance, not every X-Trail N-Trek version gets all-wheel drive. There’s a choice of e-POWER and e-4ORCE powertrains – the latter featuring four-wheel drive. Both use the brand’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine, unchanged from what’s available elsewhere in the X-Trail line-up.

Prices haven’t been announced, but given the model’s positioning within the range, we’d expect a five-seat 2WD N-Trek to cost around £41,000, with the e-4ORCE version adding a premium of roughly £2,000. Upgrading to the seven-seat model is likely to cost £1,000.

