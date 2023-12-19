Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept is almost ready for the apocalypse

This X-Trail will be able to cope with more than a school run

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Dec 2023
Nissan X-Trail crawler concept

Nissan is seemingly going mad for concept cars with a slew of fresh metal destined for the Tokyo Auto Salon in January, including a jacked-up version of the X-Trail called the “Crawler Concept”. 

Unlike the wacky ‘Hyper’ series of concepts that the Japanese firm revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, the five concepts due to be at January’s event will be based on current production models. 

The X-Trail Crawler Concept has only been lightly teased with a shadowy image. We can see the car’s LED headlight signature and that’s about it for the production-level distinguishable features. There’s a huge amount of ground clearance afforded by raised suspension and beefy off-road tyres and on the roof there are nine individual LED light clusters on the front of a roof rack. 

Nissan says the Crawler Concept “has a boosted off-road flavour and gear toughness. The exterior represents a world of rock-crawling, running through steep and rough terrain, and the luggage area contains the tools that have always been looked for in the X-Trail.”

Given the focus on off-road capacity, we expect the Crawler Concept to use the four-wheel drive powertrain of the standard X-Trail, rather than the lesser-powered front-wheel drive set up. That would mean 210bhp from a dual-motor configuration and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

What we don’t expect is the X-Trail Crawler Concept to make production or even preview a production car in the same way the Hyper Adventure concept did – despite that car’s wild design. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

